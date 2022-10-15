CADILLAC — If you live in and around Cadillac and Wexford County, you probably know there is an airport, but do you really know what goes on there daily?
Unless you are a pilot or involved with the airport in some way, chances are you have little to no idea what happens there. Sure, you see planes and sometimes helicopters approaching the airport when you are shopping at one of the retail locations near the airport, but do you know where those aircraft are coming from? Where they are going? What they are doing?
You also likely don’t realize without the airport, things would probably be very different and potentially more difficult.
Wexford County Airport Interim Manager Dave May said people would be surprised at how busy the airport is. There is always something going on at all hours of the day.
First and foremost, May said the Wexford County Airport has freight coming and going out. That package you ordered from an online retailer likely had a quick stop at the airport. May said UPS alone is at the airport five days a week.
A plane takes outgoing freight to a hub location in Lansing in the evening and the next morning that plane returns with a load to be distributed in the area. No matter the time of year, the schedule remains the same. Without the airport, that item you purchased online would take longer to come to your doorstep.
He said another example of the importance of freight shipping at the airport is the role it plays in manufacturing.
May said local manufacturers if need an item shipped quickly and the airport has always been able to accommodate. With many local manufacturers supplying parts for the auto industry, May said these quick “hot shots” to different factories could be the difference between keeping a line working or shutting it down.
“We have to be ready on short notice for the hot shot type loads. For example, no less than 16 times in August, on a matter of four or five hours’ notice, a manufacturer needed hot shot freight to Alabama,” he said. “We have to be able to respond to that. That market is there and it is not scheduled other than on short notice.”
May said if the Wexford County Airport couldn’t do that, then those manufacturers would go to Traverse City or some other nearby location. While it can be a challenge to fly hot shot items due to the airport’s small staff, May said they haven’t turned any business away.
Another thing that likely would surprise many people is the increase in charter flights that have occurred, especially once the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, May said.
He said some people are eager to spend money to charter a plane rather than fly commercial. He said during the summer months he has seen quite a few families coming in on vacation or going out on a charter flight rather than booking a commercial flight. May said he believes that will continue to grow with Gen Z.
“They are spending money on that and they don’t mind spending the money on a private flight,” he said. “Back in the summer, we were seeing one or two a week, both local people going out and visitors coming in.”
He said with Manistee and Traverse City both having commercial flights, the current market would not support Wexford County Airport starting in that service area, but there is room for charter flights. He said there have been preliminary discussions about an existing charter business from downstate looking to base some of its business in Cadillac and the Wexford County Airport.
“We would love to have something worked out, so that is possible in the future, but the wheels turn slow with construction needs. With the FCC, it doesn’t happen quickly,” he said.
While freight and charter opportunities appear to be growing, May said the Wexford County Airport also is home to a forester, who is ready to respond during fire season if a wildfire should occur. They will be in Wexford County for the day and return to Grayling in the evening. While their daily commute lasts only three weeks, May said they come annually.
The Wexford County Airport also has a glider club that has been active for years. The club has flights two to three days a week and more during the summer. He also said people utilize the glider club to get rides.
Although the airport doesn’t have a flight school, it does have a couple of pilots who are certified flight instructors. He said one of those pilots is certified to instruct for multiple-engine aircraft, and over the years, he has built a reputation as one of the best. As a result, May said people from around the country come to Cadillac to receive their training on those types of aircraft.
He said while those instructors are attracting clients to Wexford County, there is a goal to get a flight school back on-site at the airport. It has come and gone multiple times. The hope is to have it return and stay for good.
The airport also used to be home to an Experimental Aircraft Association chapter, but it is no longer active. The group, however, still has a hanger and the hope is to either have a new chapter start or the Traverse City chapter would like to expand.
The Civil Air Patrol also is active at the Wexford County Airport. Founded on Dec. 1, 1941, to mobilize the nation’s civilian aviation resources for national defense service, the Civil Air Patrol continues to serve the public by carrying out emergency service missions when needed. May also said the Civil Air Patrol patrols the shorelines and are ready to assist when there is a need for eyes in the sky.
There also are three aviation repair shops at the airport. He said not only do those three businesses support local pilots but people from out-of-town also utilize them. Like many vehicle owners, if a pilot finds a mechanic they like they will stick with them. He also said all three are well-known and highly regarded.
Finally, May said that medical flights also utilize the airport regularly.
When it comes to what the community impact of losing the airport would mean, May paused for a moment.
He said there is one rental car company located in town and even though it is not located at the airport, May said he doubts it would remain without the airport. The company drops off cars for customers at the airport regularly and without the airport, it would be a huge loss for that company.
He also said people would be surprised how often recreational pilots will fly in to meet a friend and go out for breakfast at a local restaurant. He said that happens regularly and helps to support local businesses from restaurants to hotels. He said many downstate pilots will spend time in the area.
He also said the importance the airport plays for the local manufacturers also can’t be understated. Whether it is the quick freight shipments that keep factory lines operating or executives who use the airport to visit local facilities, the airport plays a vital role in manufacturing, May said.
“The airport does supply and support the community, in some ways, behind the scenes that some folks don’t realize,” he said.
