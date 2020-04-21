Doctor: there could be 5-10x the number of confirmed cases

CADILLAC — If you're a patient at Family Health Care in Cadillac and you've needed to see a doctor in recent weeks, chances are you've either seen Dr. Pamela Mir or your care has been influenced by her guidance.
Dr. Mir is part of the team that's decided how the clinic should handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Mir trained and worked at the University of Michigan before moving north. While at the University of Michigan, Dr. Mir gained experience in controlling infectious disease outbreaks and proper usage of personal protective equipment.
"I sort of was, I think, a natural point person for our clinic to kind of help come up with the guidelines," said Dr. Mir, who has been working in the "fast track" clinic for patients that need additional COVID-19 screening.
The Cadillac News talked to Dr. Mir last Tuesday about the governor's "Stay Home" extension, testing at the clinic and telehealth.
The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and space.
Cadillac News: What is the COVID-19 process like at the clinic as opposed to the hospital?
Dr. Mir: Currently, our process is we're screening everyone at the front door for symptoms that could be coronavirus. Patients who have enough symptoms, we actually move them over to a separate side of our clinic which is away from our general waiting room. They're seen in what we call our "Fast Track Clinic", which basically gets people in seen in a more sterile, isolated fashion. (We) test them for coronavirus if appropriate or discuss care-at-home for current symptoms.
Cadillac News: Are people able to the test right there at the clinic?
Dr. Mir: Correct. So we're able to see them and swab them. We're still following the guidelines that have been set up by the health department—which honestly change on almost a daily basis.
As you have probably heard there's a issue with getting a good test, too. They think there's up to a 30% fault rate in the test.
If 10 people come in—and we had a way of proving they definitely had coronavirus—three of those 10 will test negative even though they have the virus, so the (negative) test isn't super useful.
If someone comes in and it sounds like they have all the right symptoms, we tell them you need to assume you have coronavirus.
The helpfulness in the task is for those patients who definitely test positive. Then the health department can talk to those cases and try to find contacts and ... kind of minimize spread.
Cadillac News: Does the test come back quickly?
Dr. Mir: Right now I think we're looking at about a three-business-day turnaround. When we first started doing it our lab was sending the test out to California and we had almost a one-week delay. Now they're being sent to the Chicago area.
Cadillac News: One of the things that I've had a hard time pinning down is how many people are presumed to have COVID-19 in in our coverage area, as opposed to the confirmed positive test. Are you able to speak to that?
Dr. Mir: I don't have a number. Everything I've read, depending on the area in which you live—like (an epicenter versus a place without cases) we're kind of in some middle ground. We have an epicenter of Detroit. But we have a decent amount of cases, Northern Lower Peninsula. So, the word on the street, or the number bantered around has been about 10 times. So there's probably five to 10 times more people walking around who are positive, that we haven't tested or that we did test and tested negative, then the number of confirmed cases.
Cadillac News: Very often, I think the assumption is, "oh in two weeks, I'll be better." But I have a friend on Facebook who lives in Washington State, and it sounds like they were sick as a family for something like six weeks.
Dr. Mir: One problem with this pandemic has been the variety. What we have discovered is a variety of ways it presents ... We have everything. Folks with no or just suffer a little bit of cold-like type of symptoms to ... and then they were better in a few days ... to where people have the respiratory complications and difficulty breathing, and sometimes it's a long convalescence.
That's part of the reason why it's really hard, even as a clinician, when a patient comes in, it's really hard for me to tell them whether I really think they have coronavirus or not, because it presents so differently in different people.
Cadillac News: Will people that need to be hospitalized get re-tested at the hospital?
Dr. Mir: The original test from the clinic would be good enough if it comes back positive. If I saw a patient today and they were doing okay and I tested them, and then tomorrow they started getting worse and they called and said, "Hey I'm having more shortness of breath," we would send them to the ER. They might get admitted. If the test came back negative from the one I did, the hospital is going to do another one. There are almost no false positives.
Cadillac News: What do you think of the extension of the stay home order?
Dr. Mir: We can't get rid of this virus. We don't have vaccines yet. For waves of infectious diseases, what needs to happen is either enough people have immunity that it can't spread very quickly, and it dies out or you have a vaccine that then stops it from infecting further people.
It's going to be very hard to stop this spread. We could do a perfect quarantine system and stop the spread. But then as soon as you start to lift self-isolation measures, it will start spreading again.
But the key is, can we slow things down enough so the hospitals can stay on track and on top of taking care of patients? So, for Northern Michigan we're doing okay. I think our hospital system, the Munson hospital system has done a great job of seeing what's happening elsewhere in the country and preparing.
We're ready for it but we're not overwhelmed by any means.
However, those hospitals down in Detroit and starting over in the Grand Rapids area are becoming overwhelmed.
The numbers we're seeing now do not reflect the extension. The numbers we're seeing now reflect about a week or two ago.
I think we need to take care of those who are ill, and then work on lifting the self-isolation restrictions and travel restrictions.
As we lift those restrictions, we're gonna have another small wave of spread. And that's to be expected, but at least the hospital systems will then be able to accept that next wave of infections that come through.
Cadillac News: How does the extension affect existing medical appointments or possible medical appointments?
Dr. Mir: The community here in the surrounding area has been fantastic. A lot of our patients, just called and cancelled a lot of appointments that weren't essential.
But actually one of the big things medical centers are talking about is what they call "the invisible effects of the coronavirus pandemic," which are our emergency rooms are not seeing the same numbers of folks with stroke or heart attack symptoms. There's no reason to believe that the rate of stroke or heart attack has greatly decreased, just because coronavirus is around.
I have patients whose maybe their blood sugar or blood pressure, wasn't well controlled and they're hesitant to come back in, because they're trying to follow self-quarantine instructions.
Or toddlers or babies who are doing fine, so parents don't want to bring them into the clinic infection, but they're not getting their vaccines.
So, we're starting to get very worried. Are we going to see are we going to see more folks with severe heart damage from heart attacks? Or an outbreak of measles, from our toddlers who didn't get their immunizations?
I think the question is, what can we do to get patients appointments in a safe manner? We started working on our backlog of patients.
We just spent the last two weeks putting in a lot of time and getting a telemedicine program rolling out. For many patients, we can, if they have good internet service and a phone or a device with a camera, we can do an audio video, visit with them from their home, so they don't have to come to us.
