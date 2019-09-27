CADILLAC — The first month of school is nearly complete and many families are back into the routine.
Children and their parents are going to bed and getting up earlier, balancing a multitude of activities and for some families the routine includes homework. For parents, the idea of homework goes hand-in-hand with attending school. The rigors of nightly homework in today’s world of education are a thing of the past, which might be different from what current parents with school-aged children experienced themselves.
This is especially true at the elementary level.
Although no one would argue that having a student in early elementary bring home nightly homework is likely a fool’s errand, what about once they get into the upper elementary? Research indicates homework may not be having the desired impact.
Carrie Paulen is the principal at Forest View Elementary in Cadillac and she said teachers have the flexibility to determine what will best meet the needs of their students and fit their teaching style. As a former middle school teacher, Paulen said she wrestled with the topic of homework. Homework is a useful tool and can help to reinforce learning, but Paulen said without parental guidance and support it can be difficult for some students to complete.
“There is some great research by Ruby Payne on students from poverty that speaks exactly to the point of homework. For example, teachers may assume that all students have what they need to complete homework at home including pens, paper, a quiet place to work, and time that is theirs in the evening; yet, that is not the case in all homes,‘ she said. “Many students take on caretaker roles when they get home (even many of our elementary students), and many homes are crowded and chaotic and do not offer the space and surroundings that a child needs to complete homework.‘
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said education researcher John Hattie also has spoken about the topic of homework. Based on his research, Brown said homework when poorly assigned doesn’t affect student learning. Based on Hattie’s research, 5-10 minutes of homework has the same effect as 1-2 hours. The best type of homework is the kind that reinforces something that is already learned.
“We are directing parents to read with their children every night or have their children read independently. There are also high-frequency words (age appropriate) and math facts (age appropriate) that can be done at home as well,‘ Brown said. “Much of this reinforcement of learning can be done in fun, game-like activities. Homework in elementary school should be practice, reinforcing students’ learning.‘
Lake City Director of Curriculum and Learning Tim Hejnal said homework can be an effective time of learning if it is centered around “the meaningful and purposeful practice of a skill that students have near-mastery over.‘ At Lake City, Hejnal said educators recognize when the district’s teachers assign homework to students, it is dictating what happens in the homes of hundreds of families.
With that in mind, he said educators within the district want to be careful and considerate when they do this.
“We want to be careful that a student’s personal and familial health and well-being is not compromised in the slightest due to the challenges of time and frustration that work outside of the school day potentially can bring,‘ he said. “We agree that the research is clear for students from kindergarten through seventh grade, in that, no amount is statistically significant in terms of increased academic achievement on standardized tests.‘
He also said if homework is assigned at all, it should be a short time of reading for students with the idea of solidifying their foundation in literacy, and love of reading. The district also monitors the amount of homework assigned in each content area and at each grade level to ensure it is age-appropriate, according to Hejnal. The goal is to not take time from other home and community activities.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said he could talk for hours about homework. He said for anyone to be well-versed regarding the pros and cons of homework they would need to enroll in education coursework at an approved teacher preparatory college or university.
He said there are many reasons why, especially at the elementary level, homework does not have the intended effect. Things like support structures at home, poverty and even education level of a parent can play a role. He said, however, once a student reaches the secondary level research shows there is a positive correlation between homework and learning. Again, that correlation is based upon the idea that homework is assigned to reinforce what was already learned.
In the end, homework should be used in the secondary grades to reinforce classroom learning and for extra practice, but not to excess, Lukshaitis said. In the primary grades, the practice of homework should be minimal and professionally planned amongst the staff, according to Lukshaitis.
“Homework, like other formative assessment, can help inform the teacher as to where a student is on a continuum, mastery-wise, but we have to be careful not to rely on homework as a means of assessing a tonnage in points. The bigger question is not homework versus no homework, but what does a grade actually mean,‘ he said. “If homework is designed to prepare the student for a better understanding of content and the student’s home life is a supportive environment with educated adults (parents, siblings, aunt or grandparent) then it can be a good learning tool. But, when it is used as a means to simply grant points then it is woeful in its attempt.‘
