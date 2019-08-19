LUTHER — Tied to a post and left with nothing more than a bowl of yellowing water and a note, the Lake County Animal Control wants to find whoever abandoned a dog in the Mill Pond Park in Luther.
Bella, a 2-year-old pit bull mix, was found by a village worker on Friday, Aug. 16 who stayed with her until an animal control officer arrived, according to a Lake County Animal Control Facebook post.
It is believed that Bella was abandoned in the park sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the Facebook post.
The note with her read “Free, great with people, bad with other overprotective dogs that tough play rough and growl. Answers to Bella.‘
With no microchip or collar, the Lake County Animal Control went to Facebook to ask for the public’s help in finding her owner.
“If you recognize Bella and are her owner, or may know her owner, please call Lake County Animal Control with any useful information,‘ the Lake County Animal Control wrote.
In its Facebook post, animal control lays out the consequences for abandoning an animal.
“As a reminder, it is illegal to abandon an animal or cause an animal to be abandoned, in any place, without making provisions for the animal’s adequate care,‘ the Lake County Animal Control wrote.
This misdemeanor crime is punishable by one or more of the following: Imprisonment for not more than 93 days, a fine of not more than $1,000 or community service for not more than 200 hours, according to the Lake County Animal Control.
In looking for answers, animal control also posted that this was a situation that could have been avoided if the owner had surrendered Bella to the shelter rather than leaving her tied up in a park.
“Some of our worst days are when we have to find an abandoned dog tied out somewhere. Helpless, scared and afraid. Hoping that they will trust us to get them to safety and take care of them,‘ the Lake County Animal Control wrote. “Although you may have thought that this was a good solution for you, a better solution would have been to contact us to surrender the dog properly. No matter the circumstances, we would have helped you.‘
If anyone recognizes Bella and knows who the owner may be, call the Lake County Animal Control at (231) 745-3079. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. If no one is available to answer the phone, the animal control asks that callers leave a message.
Bella is currently on a mandatory seven-day stray hold. During this time her behavior will be evaluated for adoption.
