Dog dies following fire at Wright Street home, owner still in critical condition

CADILLAC — A dog that was severely burned in a house fire in March succumbed to his injuries after about a week in the hospital.
“Whitney died on March 31 after a brave fight at MSU vet hospital,” said Dennis Smith, uncle of Michael Benefiel, the owner of the dog who also was seriously injured in the fire.
The fire occurred on Saturday, March 25, and since that time, Smith said Benefiel has remained in an induced coma.
“Burns are better but he is on dialysis and ventilator and heart machines,” Smith told the Cadillac News on Monday. “Vitals have improved. He was off paralytic meds for awhile two days ago. All that did was let him breathe on his own. But lungs still not working well. Same with kidneys.”
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Fire Department, Benefiel was the only person in the home at the time of the fire. He was able to get out of the home before fire departments arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the home and also found Benefiel outside of the home with burn injuries. He was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by Mobile Medical Response.
At some point during the incident, Whitney ran away from the home.
When Smith learned what happened, he posted a message on Facebook seeking the public’s help in finding Whitney. He also started looking around the neighborhood himself.
After six hours of searching, Smith spotted Whitney in the middle of Wright Street. He said the dog was injured and scared, and when he brought her into his car, she collapsed into the back seat in exhaustion.
Smith set up a Gofundme page to raise money for Whitney’s treatment and he said the account raised more than $6,000.
The Cadillac Fire Department has not yet issued any information on the potential cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.
