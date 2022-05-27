CADILLAC — For many people, dogs are another member of the family, and they often tag along on summer excursions. But when pets leave the home, there are a few laws and guidelines owners should be aware of.
Most people already know of the Michigan leash law, but it bears repeating for those who don’t comply. When out in a public space, all dogs must be kept on a leash.
It’s up to the dog’s owner to follow this rule, but if they’re seen or reported as not following the leash law, it’s considered a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $10,000. If an off-leash were to injure someone, then the owner of that dog is held accountable.
This law is put in place to prevent any situations of dog bites and attacks, but it also works to keep dogs in the possession of their owners, rather than on the street as stray.
Dog-related laws also apply to parks and other recreational amenities in Cadillac. At Mitchell State Park, there are several walking and hiking paths, as well as a beach, a campground and access to waterways. Park Ranger Gary Brown said that dogs are always welcome visitors at Mitchell State Park, but following park guidelines is crucial.
When Brown patrols the park’s campsites, he’ll sometimes come across a dog causing a disruption, especially in the summer when the sites are nearly full.
“The big problem that we have is dog off leash, not picking up after your dog and noisy dogs,” he said. “So some dogs just aren’t meant to be in public, and they don’t get along with other dogs or other people. But a lot of dogs are just perfect and meant to be.”
Rangers do have jurisdiction to ticket those who aren’t following state-implemented dog laws. But Brown said he hasn’t dealt with any belligerence in these cases, and people are typically quick to comply, even if it takes a few reminders.
What’s most important for people to understand about dog laws, Brown said, is that they’re necessary to protect other pets and other people. There are some dogs who don’t need to be on a leash, or are maybe too old to cause a conflict, but there isn’t any foolproof way to discern which dogs will misbehave and which ones won’t.
When a dog leaves their home and enters an unfamiliar environment, possibly filled with other dogs, things can go awry.
“I’ve had that here in this park,” Brown said. “The dog’s fine all weekend, all sorts of dogs go by, a dog on a leash was running down the road, and the dog turned and basically gave a stare, gave that challenge, a little growl.”
Only moments after this reaction, a dog fight broke out in the park. Brown said he was surprised, because one of the dogs involved had been calm and well-behaved, but the presence of the second dog triggered a violent response.
Another state law Brown highlights is that there are no dogs allowed on the beach. They’re allowed on the grass of the park, but must be kept away from the sand to avoid leaving behind any waste.
There’s a designated spot along the shoreline where dogs can be walked, and they are welcome to jump in and go for a swim. Although, Brown said a 6-foot leash is required when dogs are in the water as well.
Brown and his fellow rangers patrol the park in shifts to keep an eye out for anyone breaking the rules, but they also receive plenty of calls from other visitors.
Wexford County Animal Control Officer Edwin Tharp said there’s always an uptick in dog-related calls when summer rolls around. Children are out of school and families are leaving the house more often, and this leaves a lot of opportunity for dogs to escape from their owner’s property.
One example Tharp gives is if a dog were to get out while a spouse was out the door and heading for work. Another common occurrence is a dog escaping under the care of children or babysitters.
“Many times it’s because the children are home, because school is out. And the kids let them out thinking, ‘it’s okay he’s gotta go to the bathroom, let’s let him out,’ and then the dog takes off,” Tharp said. “So it’s mainly those reasons, babysitters and children at home letting the dogs out.”
Regarding dogs in public places, he said people should be mindful of any nearby signs that tell owners where their pets aren’t allowed.
Even though it isn’t a state law, Tharp said owners should refrain from leaving their dogs unattended in the car. He said people often don’t understand how hot the interior of a car can become. On average, he said the temperature goes up 1 degree Fahrenheit per minute.
Several states have implemented laws to keep people from leaving their dogs in dangerous conditions, and Tharp said Michigan could be next on the list.
“It’s not a state law in the state of Michigan, but it’s going to be. In fact, we’re going to have some of the strictest laws in the union,” he said. “It’s already been passed, I believe, in the House, but hopefully within the next couple of years, it’s going to be treated as leaving a child in the car.”
Tharp has already received a few calls about dogs in unattended vehicles, and the concern will only grow as the summer heat continues to climb. Tharp said everyone has the same excuse when he arrives on the scene, and it’s that they were only inside for a few minutes.
“And you have to remind them, I got the call 15 minutes ago, and I’ve been standing here for 10 minutes,” he said. “That’s 25 minutes, 75 degrees, the temperature has already went up 35 degrees.”
Tharp encourages owners and families to spend time with their pets this summer, but to do so safely.
