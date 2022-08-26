Dog owners urged to seek parvo vaccination in midst of outbreak

CADILLAC — The highly infectious canine parvovirus has yet to reach the Cadillac area, but state and local entities are urging dog owners to seek vaccination and take precaution.
Michigan’s parvo outbreak first occurred in Ostego County and has since crept even further north into Clare County. Director of the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab (MSU VDL), Dr. Kim Dodd, said parvo often presents through lethargy, lack of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea. If severe enough, the virus can become fatal.
Dodd said many of parvo’s symptoms are compatible with many other canine-focused illnesses, making it difficult to identify without testing. However, she said the good news is that parvo is vaccine preventable, and as long as dogs are up-to-date, they’re protected.
Parvo vaccinations usually begin at the puppy stage, and requires three full doses before being considered fully vaccinated. If owners aren’t sure whether their pets are covered, Dodd said it’s important that they reach out to their veterinarian to confirm.
For dogs that are partially vaccinated or completely unvaccinated, Dodd said there are precautions that owners can take to avoid infection, but the only way to ensure protective against parvo is vaccination.
“It’s important to keep them at home and get them away from other dogs that may be showing clinical signs, to avoid letting them sniff at the waste of other dogs,” she said. “But the most important thing is to reach out to your veterinarian and see about getting those vaccinations started.”
Regardless of vaccination, Dodd said owners should be taking preventative measures. As of right now, there are no confirmed cases of parvo in Wexford, Missaukee or Osceola counties, but local vets are spreading the word and encouraging pet owners to prepare.
In a recent note to its area patients, Meyer Veterinary Clinic in Cadillac reiterated that it has yet to see any positive parvo cases in the office. Like Dodd, the office states that parvo symptoms can seem like those of typical dog illnesses, but warned that parvo will present itself in a much more severe way. Additionally, the office highlights the importance of keeping parvo vaccines up-to-date.
“The vast majority of these Parvo cases are in young, unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated dogs,” Meyer Veterinary Clinic said via email. “This is a reminder of the importance in keeping our canine community vaccinated for Parvo Virus as the best source of protection. We are also recommending that you restrict your dogs’ exposure to dog parks, campgrounds, festivals, farm markets and high-traffic areas.”
Both Meyer Veterinary Clinic and Stoney Corners Veterinary Service of McBain have ensured patients that they are practicing parvo precautions in their offices, like disinfecting in between patients.
Dodd said anyone who suspects that their animal could be infected should contact a veterinary office. If veterinary offices are seeing an animal with clinical signs of parvo, but a negative parvo test, she said they should call the MSU VDL to seek guidance on further testing.
