Dog owners warn others about trap near Diggins Hill

CADILLAC — Jim Dishman was walking his Brittany spaniel, Nellie, in the trails behind the Diggins Hill tennis courts on Tuesday morning when the dog started "screaming."
"Before I knew what happened she went to smell something and all of a sudden she's screaming," Dishman told the Cadillac News. Nellie was on a six-foot leash, but he'd happened to be looking in the other direction when the dog set off the trap.
Fortunately, Dishman managed to free Nellie, and she's not too badly hurt.
"It looks like there's only a bruise. There's nothing busted and it didn't break the skin," Dishman said.
He warned that the release on the trap didn't seem straightforward and that less experienced dog owners might struggle to free their dogs if they get trapped.
"You'll never even get the dog out of it unless you know how to press the release, and it took me a little while to figure it out," Dishman said.
Now Dishman and his wife, Linda, are warning other dog owners and parents of small children to avoid the area.
They'd hate to see another dog or child hurt.
"You need to warn people not to take your dogs back in those trails behind the disc golf course and Revival Church," Dishman told the newspaper.
Dishman said he believe the traps were on private property "on the edge" of city property.
The legality of the traps was not immediately clear.
Trapping is not allowed in the city, according to Cadillac Police Deputy Chief Eric Eller.
But the north end of the Diggins Hill area marks the boundary between the City of Cadillac and Haring Township.
Haring Township Zoning Administrator Mike Green said he did not recall whether there was a trapping ban in Haring Township. He referred the newspaper to the township clerk, who did not immediately return a phone call.
