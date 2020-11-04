After almost a year braving the outside elements alone in the woods, a dog named "Ghost" now awaits its fate at the Missaukee County Humane Society.
The dog had been seen sleeping amongst a large group of pines in the M42 area at the Wexford/ Missaukee county line near Manton since November 2019.
Until recently no one was able to catch the elusive canine who local residents named Ghost.
Thanks in part to the kindness of one local property owner who twice a day left food outside, the dog was able to survive.
The property owner contacted a K9 recovery organization to set up a trap on her property. It took a total of five days before Ghost was caught and dropped off Monday at the Missaukee Humane Society.
Owner and Founder of Moore's Lost K9 Search and Recovery, Beth Householder Moore, said she was surprised at the dog's friendly disposition.
"For being on her own for almost a year, she did amazing - riding along with us while we monitored two other lost dog traps all night long," she said.
Moore said local residents checked with their neighbors but to no avail. No one could provide any information about the dog's background which remains a mystery.
After her recent capture, Ghost continued her journey with Moore who has run her K9 rescue operation for nearly two years.
"She then snuggled up and took a nap with me before going to the Missaukee Humane Society. She will make someone a great companion," she added.
Moore hopes Ghost can be reunited with her owners or find a loving new family. She said the female beagle mix is approximately three years old and is not microchipped.
Missaukee County has been without an animal control department since the late 1980's.
The Michigan Humane Society has an agreement with the county to take in and house strays found within the county's borders. Information about strays should first be shared with the Missaukee County Sheriff's department.
If you have information about Ghost contact the Missaukee Humane Society at 231-839-3800 or Beth Householder Moore via Facebook Messenger at 231-384-3821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.