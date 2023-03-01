Doggone it: 'The Year of the Dog' movie likely not coming to Cadillac

CADILLAC — First, there were scheduling delays, then uncertainty and now the independent film, “The Year of the Dog,” likely won’t be coming to the GQT Cadillac 4.
According to a post from the GQT Cadillac 4’s Facebook page on Feb. 27, it stated that the Cadillac location apologized for any inconvenience, but it would not be showing the independent film due to a change of schedule within its film distributors. The post ended by saying the Cadillac theater hopes to be more aware of these events in the future, so they can continue to support the local community.
The film takes the audience on the journey of the film’s writer, co-director, producer and lead actor Rob Grabow’s character, a loner alcoholic struggling with addiction. The character is trying to stay sober long enough so he can see a parent who is nearing the end of their life.
The film’s other main character is a stray rescue dog portrayed by an animal actor and Siberian Husky, Caleb. The film shows the connection Grabow’s character has with the dog and how they both change for the better from that connection.
Grabow told the Cadillac News recently the movie is about healing after an experience of suffering. It also is about how two loners can come together to make each other whole. For that reason, Grabow said he wanted to give back to organizations that help to connect people with rescue dogs and cats.
During the film’s run, he partners with local shelters and donates 5% of what the film makes while it’s shown in the communities. Grabow said he was planning to partner with the Missaukee County Humane Society. That also likely won’t be happening now.
On Wednesday, Grabow was in Seattle promoting the film and since its release in other parts of the country on Feb. 24, it has been doing well. While he has yet to be told by the distributor about the film not being shown in Cadillac, he also knows if the theater is posting things on its Facebook page, the writing is on the wall.
He said he did have a brief conversation with the distributor Tuesday who told him they still couldn’t confirm whether it would be shown in Cadillac. Grabow also said the distributor shared the film was pulled last minute last week but didn’t know why.
Grabow said the distributor is still working to have the film shown in Cadillac or another theater.
AJGpr President and Founder Alison Graham, who is helping to promote the film, said it was her understanding “The Year of the Dog” was either going to be opening in Cadillac on March 3 or not at all, with it looking more like the latter after the theater’s post.
She also said the film was slated to open on Feb. 24, as it did in other parts of the United States, but it was bumped due to the success of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”
Like Grabow, Graham said she had not received official word of it not showing in Cadillac as of Tuesday afternoon.
Grabow said there are different categories when it comes to the likelihood of a film being shown. He said there is tentative, planned and confirmed. As of early February, Grabow said the film was confirmed to be showing in Cadillac, according to what he was told by the distributor. That is why he and Graham started reaching out to local media and posting on Cadillac-related Facebook groups.
GQT Cadillac 4 Manager Jess Hatcher said she could say the film will not be playing in Cadillac between now and March 8, but after that, it is possible the theater could get the movie. She said that decision ultimately will be decided by the film studio and GQT’s corporate leadership. She said the chances it would run after March 8 are small, but there is a chance.
She also confirmed the theater had been getting quite a few calls regarding the movie after the article ran in the Cadillac News.
While there is still a chance the film will be shown locally on the big screen, Grabow said those who wish to see it will have the opportunity soon. He said it should be available to purchase through a streaming service sometime in April, but Grabow could not confirm Tuesday which platform it would be on.
