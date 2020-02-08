CADILLAC — Winter, summer, spring and fall — no matter what time of year it happens to be, there are cats and dogs at the Wexford County Animal Shelter waiting for their human to walk through the door.
Wexford County Animal Control Officer Jamie Geeseman said currently, they are at capacity for dogs and below capacity for cats ... for the time being.
Geeseman said they typically get an influx of kittens this time of year as feral cats begin to give birth. Oftentimes, people will find the kittens and take them in, only to eventually hand them over to the shelter to be placed in a forever home.
Each dog or cat at the shelter comes from a unique situation and they all have their own quirks — just like any pet ... or human, for that matter.
"They all have a story," said shelter volunteer Barbie Felsk. "We make sure they go to the right home."
When animals first come to the shelter, Geeseman said they are put in quarantine for several days to safeguard against potentially communicable diseases and other issues; she said the amount of time they stay in quarantine depends on how they came to be placed in the shelter.
Once their quarantine period is over, Geeseman said they hold a two-day meet and greet where anyone can come and see the animal. If more than one person wants to adopt the animal, Geeseman said they put their names in a hat and draw them randomly.
After the meet and greet, anyone can come and adopt the animal on a first-come, first-served basis.
If they have the funds, Geeseman said they will try to spay or neuter the animal before it is adopted. They also offer a $25 rebate on the adoption fee if proof is provided that the animal was fixed after it was taken home. If no proof is provided, Geeseman said the adopter can be fined up to $100.
For those who would like to adopt a dog, Geeseman said they require a meet and greet with any other dogs currently in the household to ensure there won't be conflict and fights once they leave the shelter.
"We have to introduce them to each other," Geeseman said.
For more details on the animals currently at the shelter, look up Wexford County Shelter Shares on Facebook. You can also visit them on their website at wexfordanimalsheltershares.com.
The shelter is located at 1406 6th Ave. in Cadillac. Their phone number is (231) 779-9530.
