BUCKLEY — A 56-year-old Buckley man was arraigned Tuesday in Wexford County's 84th District Court after he allegedly killed an ex-girlfriend in a Buckley home.
Alex Keith Mesler was charged with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge.
Although the habitual offender enhancement carries a penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years or more, Mesler faces a potential life sentence based on the murder charge. First-degree murder, without an enhancement, carries a penalty of up to life in prison with no chance for parole.
The charge in question is an accusation. Mesler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman in a residence located on West South Street in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police, however, did not cite what time of weapon in a press release and it was not shared during a press conference or by the prosecutor.
When sheriff's deputies arrived on scene they found the man outside on the front porch of the South Street home and the woman was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive, according to Taylor and a press release.
EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. and Taylor said it was determined the victim was deceased. The man was taken into custody without incident and Taylor said there is no imminent danger to the public as this was a domestic situation.
Later in the day Tuesday, Taylor held a press conference at the Wexford County Sheriff's Office but no new information was shared.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said the victim in the incident is Angela Admasian and Mesler has prior convictions to larceny in a building, breaking and entering with intent, as well as, two convictions for escaping from jail/prison. He also was convicted of multiple drunken driving offenses.
In 2017, he also was convicted of domestic violence, aggravated assault, and malicious destruction of property, a tether. The assault and domestic violence involved Admasian, according to Elmore.
When it came to bond, Judge Audrey Van Alst opted for no bond and one of the reasons she cited was the public's safety and Mesler being a threat to the community. A probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 7.
The incident remains under investigation and the man is expected to be arraigned sometime on Tuesday. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post and the Grayling Forensic Science Laboratory.
