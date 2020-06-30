Domestic incident in Buckley leads to woman's death

BUCKLEY — A man is in custody after he allegedly killed an ex-girlfriend in a Buckly home, according to Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor.
Taylor said Wexford County Central Dispatched received a 911 call from a woman in a residence located on West South Street in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police, however, did not cite what type of weapon in a press release.
When sheriff's deputies arrived on scene they found the man outside on the front porch of the South Street home and the woman was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive, according to Taylor and a press release.
EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. and Taylor said it was determined the victim was deceased. The man was taken into custody without incident and Taylor said there is no imminent danger to the public as this was a domestic situation.
The incident remains under investigation and the man is expected to be arraigned sometime on Tuesday. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post and the Grayling Forensic Science Laboratory.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
