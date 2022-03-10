CADILLAC — A lot of variables have been piling up over the last two years to set the stage for an explosion of domestic violence.
Oasis Family Resource Center Executive Director Sara Shields said there has been a “perfect storm” of conditions, including job losses and financial insecurity, being cooped up inside for much of the time, higher levels of stress, and increased drug and alcohol consumption.
Given these conditions, Shields said they expected to receive more requests for assistance from people fleeing abusive households.
That didn’t happen; Shields said while their numbers have remained consistent, they haven’t seen a significant increase in cases.
Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins said his office similarly has not seen an increase in cases, and in fact has seen a drop.
In 2018, Wiggins said they processed 298 criminal cases that had a component of domestic violence; in 2019, they processed 286; in 2020, they processed 248; and in 2021, they processed 123. That’s a decrease from approximately 25 cases a month in 2018 to 10 cases a month in 2021.
So far in 2022, Wiggins said they’ve processed 46 cases. Wiggins said if the trend for 2022 continues for the rest of the year, they will see an increase in the number of file submissions over 2021, however, it will still be less than each of the years of 2018 through 2020.
At the beginning of the pandemic, when lockdown measures were in effect, Oasis and the prosecutor’s office both noted decreases in reports of domestic violence, and speculated that it might be due in part to people in abusive situations not having the privacy they needed to seek help.
To get an idea how much lockdowns impacted case numbers, Wiggins ran the numbers for the cases that occurred between March 13 and Sept. 1. These dates represent the tightest days of the lockdown in 2020, he said.
What he found was that even after lockdowns were lifted, cases remained lower than in previous years. In 2020, when lockdowns were in effect, they processed 115 cases. A year later during the same time period, they processed only 63.
“I wish I had an explanation as to why we have seen the decreasing numbers, but I cannot explain it,” Wiggins said. “I don’t think the number of acts of domestic violence has decreased, but clearly the number of reported cases has.”
Wiggins said it’s possible that the factors that contributed to initial decreases in cases have lingered. Those factors include feelings of economic uncertainty making it more difficult for people to leave an abusive situation, not having the ability to reach out for help, and students not being in school on a regular basis (many cases are reported to the prosecutor’s office via the school system).
Wiggins said there are a couple of reasons why he doesn’t believe that domestic violence is actually occurring less frequently, including what survivors have relayed to his office about what they went through during periods of lockdown.
Many reported heavier bouts of drinking in the household contributing to extreme violence above and beyond what they had experienced in the past.
Reinforcing what they hear from survivors about increased alcohol consumption in the last couple of years, Wiggins said they’ve dealt with more instances of intoxicated offenders fleeing the scene in their vehicles after police are called.
Wiggins said he’s also heard reports of increasing numbers of stalking cases throughout the U.S., which could be another indication that domestic violence actually is on the rise.
Shields, with Oasis, said there are other indicators that domestic violence hasn’t decreased in the area. They include recent homicides.
“That tells me there were probably people dealing with a lot more violence in the home,” said Shields, who suspects that not only have the number of domestic violence incidents not been declining but due to the variables already mentioned, incidents may be more severe now than before the pandemic.
The decrease in number of cases is perplexing in part because of efforts in recent years to remove the stigma associated with domestic violence.
Wiggins said there has been a concerted effort to remove the stigma so people feel more free to report instances of abuse. One example of this effort is referring to people in abusive situations as “survivors” rather than “victims.”
“Nobody wants to see themselves as a victim,” Wiggins said. “Referring to them as survivors is intended to embolden and strengthen them. It’s one of those things we didn’t think about before ... we’ve changed the way we do certain things.”
Wiggins said the way police and the prosecutor’s office deal with these cases also has changed. They don’t want survivors to come away from an encounter with law enforcement with the feeling of being re-victimized, Wiggins said.
There also are differences in how older generations viewed domestic violence versus how younger generations view it. In the past, Wiggins said certain types of aggressive behavior might have been viewed as less seriously.
Efforts to remove stigma and rethink the approach to domestic violence have paid off over the long term, Wiggins said, with more incidents being reported to police, but the recent decline in cases bucks that general trend.
Shields said the pandemic made it difficult for Oasis to provide many of the services it normally does to domestic violence survivors: she said they couldn’t hold their fundraising events and were limited in shelter capacity. They’ve also struggled with keeping staffing levels up and finding transitional housing for individuals and families.
While the pandemic has posed challenges for Oasis, Shields said they remain available to anyone seeking help. This help includes not just providing shelter, but also counseling, assistance in filing a personal protection order, safety planning and many other services.
This weekend, Oasis will be hosting a Second Chance Prom to raise funds for the organization. For details, check out the sidebar to this story.
If a person finds themselves in an abusive relationship they can call the OASIS/Family Resource Center’s crisis line at (231) 775-SAFE (7233).
