CADILLAC — Every October, the community comes together to shine a light on the problem of domestic violence.
While information is shared and events are held, the problem, unfortunately, is not contained to one month. It is an ongoing issue. For the victims of domestic violence, it's likely a daily occurrence. Entities like OASIS/Family Resource Center in Cadillac partner with local law enforcement to help reach those victims that are in harm's way, but it never entails a simple solution.
It can be a constant struggle as law enforcement see the same faces and names. What follows is a candid conversation about domestic violence in our community and how it impacts law enforcement and those entities who try to help the victims of the crime.
WHAT IS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE?
Wexford Count Prosecutor Jason Elmore said there are already different categories to describe the same type of criminal activity when it comes to assaultive behavior.
There are assault or assault and battery, domestic violence, and child abuse. An assault is when someone is placed in fear of imminent harmful or offensive contact, Elmore said. That may be a threat, such as, “I am going to beat you up right now.‘ It can be nonverbal as well, according to Elmore.
A battery is an actual harmful or offensive touching however slight. It could a push, poke, or punch and it need not result in any injury, Elmore said.
There are levels of assault and battery. Assault and battery is a 93-day misdemeanor. If there is an injury, it is aggravated assault and is a one-year misdemeanor.
Elmore said domestic violence is simply an assault and battery upon a particular person. It is on a spouse, former spouse, boyfriend/girlfriend, or member of the same home. It is also a 93-day misdemeanor.
Similarly, if there is an injury, Elmore said it is called aggravated domestic violence, which is a one-year misdemeanor. Domestic violence is a one-year misdemeanor if a second offense, and a five-year felony if a third or more. He also said it also is a 5-year felony if there is a second or more aggravate domestic violence.
Finally, Elmore said other possible crimes could cover acts of domestic violence, such as criminal sexual conduct or assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder.
The law recognizes that domestic violence needs to be treated separately for several reasons, according to Elmore.
Elmore said Section 4a is a diversion program and it allows the first time offender to plead guilty and be placed on probation. Upon successful completion of a probationary period, the charge is dismissed.
The Victims’ Rights Act requires the prosecutor to take into consideration the desires of the victim in the resolution of the case, according to Elmore. That doesn't mean the prosecution needs to comply as Elmore said the prosecutor alone determines what charges to pursue and how to resolve the case.
"Domestic violence can be cyclical based on the abusers’ use of power. It is common for victims to recant or oppose prosecution," he said. "The law allows us special tools to be able to help those victims who cannot find their own voices."
That means prosecutors can use statements made by the victims to police, 911, or medical providers in place of his/her testimony unlike in other cases. In most criminal cases, Elmore said prosecutors can't use past prior bad acts or convictions to prove a "propensity to commit the charged crime."
The law, however, allows prosecutors to use prior acts of domestic violence to prove propensity in a later case. Elmore also said the prior bad acts also don't necessarily need to result in convictions.
In 2019, Elmore said his office of three attorneys reviewed nearly 2,400 police reports. From that, they charged nearly 1,900 adult cases. With about 250 business days per year, that is about eight new cases per day, according to Elmore.
The courts can only handle so many trials per year – about 48 and Elmore said sometimes, his office doesn't have enough facts or strong witnesses. He also said his office has to prioritize cases to have the greatest community impact.
For that reason, domestic violence cases are a priority one, along with CSC, drugs, and repeat offenders.
LAW ENFORCEMENT AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
As a detective sergeant for the Wexford County Sheriff's Office, Chris Piskor has seen a lot.
From criminal sexual conduct cases, murders, assaults to crimes involving children, Piskor said it can be hard sometimes to not take his job home with him. In some cases, that means nightmares. He said in his career that has 20 years, domestic violence cases also can be difficult.
Piskor said it is not a detective's job to figure out what a person should be charged with and ultimately it is on prosecutors to be mindful of the charges they bring against a person. In the end, Piskor said it usually is the most relevant charges related to the investigation and also the easiest to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.
As for stiffer penalties for domestic violence-related offenses, Piskor said it may not have the desired impact.
"Making a stiffer penalty for a first offense (domestic violence) won't change things. You will just have more convicted felons," he said. " It is similar to drunk driving. You have to get a third drunk driving before it's the felony."
He also said domestic violence tends to have a lot of recidivism or repeat offenders. Police often will go to the same house, multiple times when it is related to domestic violence. He said a suspect can be arrested for domestic violence and ultimately the case is dismissed because the victim asked for that or refused to assist the prosecution.
Although things go in waves, Piskor does believe domestic violence is a moderate problem in the community. He also said a lot of things police in the area respond to has a connection to it even if domestic violence charges are not sought. For example, Piskor said police will view a verbal argument as a civil incident, but it also can be viewed as the start of a domestic violence situation.
"Incarceration is not the answer (to the problem of domestic violence) but we will do it when it is necessary. Our goal isn't to put people in jail if it hasn't gone violent," Piskor said.
He said when these incidents happen there is a system in place that includes activating the OASIS/Family Resource Center who is available to the victims. Although it is predominately geared towards women, Piskor said there also are men who are victims of domestic violence. He also said just because OASIS is alerted of the incident, it doesn't mean they actually use their resources.
In his years of law enforcement, Piskor said he has learned the victims of domestic violence are conditioned by their abusers. It starts with psychological abuse and can move on to physical abuse. He also said it is most certainly under-reported.
"Going to the same place three, four, or five times you can see the heartache. You try to appeal to the victim to try and break the training," he said. "We are not robots. It is the heartache you have that you know you will be back again."
He said in each return visit it seems like the abuse gets worse. He said it may start with a push, a slap, or a cut on the lip, but the next time the victim has a black eye. Once you see it you are afraid you will see it again, he said.
While police would like to take every domestic violence victim out of their situation, that is just not possible, he said. What is possible is education and educating the public about it.
Since Jan. 1, Piskor said there have been 62 domestic complaints filed, 15 assault or assault and battery complaints which include non-domestic assaults, 47 civil matter that could be regarding any number of topics and not just domestic-related, four abuse complaint including children and one stalking complaint.
While there are repeat offenders and victims when it comes to domestic violence, Pikor said there also are incidents where it happens once and never again. The person who commits the act may get their first taste of the system and realize they didn't like it. They get help and never recommit.
There also are cases where the victim leaves the relationship. Although that seems like it would be easy to do, the victim just leaving after a domestic violence incident occurs is not.
IT'S NOT A SIMPLE SITUATION
Ashlie VanAgtmael would be the first to admit she doesn't know much about laws and things like that.
As the Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Program director at the OASIS/Family Resource Center in Cadillac, her focus is on the victims of these crimes. The goal is to support the victims, male or female, no matter where they are in the process. Whether they are leaving the abusive relationship or not ready to make that change, VanAgtmael said OASIS is there for them.
In 1984, the staff at the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project in Duluth, Minnesota began developing curricula for groups for men who batter and victims of domestic violence. The goal was to describe battering for victims, offenders, practitioners in the criminal justice system, and the general public.
Over several months, focus groups of women who had been battered were held and those victims were listened to. They told stories of violence, terror, and survival. From that, the Duluth Model of the Power and Control Wheel was created. VanAgtmael said that is the model that OASIS uses.
"We use that (the wheel) in so many facets of our programming. It just depicts what it is, what they experience physically, emotionally, and financially," she said. "(The victims) may not know that (a domestic violence situation) is what they are in."
When there are physical cases of domestic violence it is easier to determine, but there also are cases where the abuse is emotional or social. No matter what type of abuse there is, VanAgtmael said it is a very gray area and a fine line between the need to leave the relationship and the need to stay.
She said victims will know it is not OK what is happening but they are fearful of many things. The common misconception the simple solution is to leave, but it is never that easy, according to VanAgtmael.
While it may be difficult for a person to leave an abusive situation, VanAgtmael said there are signs of this kind of relationship.
"One thing you could see is if someone is normally social and outgoing but all of a sudden stops doing what they like doing. That could be a mental health thing too but isolation is a precursor of something going on," she said. "Someone having to be careful about what they say also is a sign."
How they use electronics or the lack of use because they are afraid of their partner seeing something, also can be a sign, according to VanAgtmael. Finally, physical signs of abuse are easier to see. If the person is trying to hide marks or bruises around their neck or using makeup to hid bruises those also are signs of an abusive relationship.
Although VanAgtmael has only been on the job since the first of the year, she said she is impressed with how the local police departments are willing to be involved.
"They let us know numbers and I appreciate them letting us know. The community is doing a good job locally in working together," she said. "Police come to the meetings we have and they are open to the discussions we have."
If a person finds themselves in an abusive relationship they can call the OASIS/Family Resource Center's crisis line at (231) 775-SAFE (7233).
