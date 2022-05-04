MANTON — When people in Manton talk about Don Larson, it’s not uncommon for those who knew the man to pause for a moment to regain their composure.
Such is the impact that Larson had on many in Manton, where he lived his entire life, and where he died last month at the age of 92.
Larson was born in Manton on October 11, 1929 to parents Albin and Gladys (Briggs) Larson. He graduated from Manton High School, where he was on the 1946 State Basketball Championship team.
During his time in school he met Elizabeth “Betty” Jane Ellery and, following a few years of dating, the two were joined in marriage on September 16, 1948. The couple spent 68 years together until her time of passing on July 11, 2016.
After working for Kysor for 21 years, in 1963 the Larsons added to the Manton landscape when they opened Larson’s Flowers, which they operated over the next 56 years.
Shelly Helsel, who purchased Larson’s Flowers in 2018, remembers going to the shop as a child with her grandmother.
During those trips, Helsel said Betty Larson often would give her flowers to take home so she could make her own little arrangements.
When Helsel and her husband expressed interest in purchasing the shop years later, she said Don Larson remembered the childhood trips she took with her grandmother and remarked that he thought she would be perfect to take over the business.
Recalling Larson’s kindness, along with his support in running the shop, even after he no longer owned the business, Helsel was one of those aforementioned individuals who couldn’t help but get a little emotional when talking about him.
Operating Larson’s Flowers was just one of the many ways Larson developed deep roots in the community.
In the 1950s, longtime friend and former owner of the Manton Mini Mart Mel Powell remembers that Larson put together a traveling basketball team called the “Manton Oilers.”
“Don was quite the shot,” said Powell, who played on the team with Larson and looks back fondly on the many decades he worked across the street from him as one of Manton’s handful of business owners.
Another lifelong friend, John Bostick, described Larson as someone “who never had an enemy in the world.”
“He was a straight shooter,” Bostick said. “Fun to be around ... everything always turned out for him.”
Bostick said Larson would always throw a huge party a couple of days before the annual Manton Harvest Festival, which he helped to organize as a member of the committee for nearly 70 years.
“It was quite a show,” Bostick chuckled as he remembered the parties Larson hosted at his home.
With the same enthusiasm with which he hosted parties, Larson poured his energies and talents into making the Harvest Festival one of the biggest events in the area.
“I have known Don for most of my life and always admired his work ethic and his love for Manton,” said Harvest Festival organizer Mike Moffit. “His specialty was, hands down, the Harvest Festival Parade, where his organizational skills shined.
“He had a method which meant sit back and get out of his way. I will always cherish the moment when I received the ‘list’ of parade participants in Don’s handwriting a few weeks before his passing. My goal for this year’s parade is to make Don proud and do it just as I watched him do it for the past several years.”
Mel Powell’s daughter, Karen Dorie, shared a memory of Larson from a past Harvest Festival.
Dorie said when her daughter rode a tricycle from one end of the Manton Harvest Festival parade to the other, along with a group of other kids doing the same thing, Larson went out of his way to greet the youngsters and spoil them with prodigious handfuls of candy.
“He was so nice to the kids,” Dorie said. “I’ll always remember that about Don.”
While Larson always had a big heart for the community, he was never afraid to put his brain to good use, as well. For 12 years, he was a member of the Manton City Commission, and served two terms as mayor.
Wexford County Commissioner Joe Hurlburt said he respects Larson’s service to the community so much that he asked his advice about whether or not he should run for public office.
Public service was important to Larson but, as his obituary states, nothing was more important than his family, including his five children John, Katherine, Lois, Donna and Mary.
Donna said the family truly appreciates all the words of support from the community in the wake of Larson’s passing.
In a touching moment during his funeral, one of Larson’s granddaughters — who was too shy to sing for him when she was younger — sang a song in honor of her grandfather.
