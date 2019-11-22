TUSTIN — A tidy-looking stream is not necessarily a healthy one. A plant in the water is not necessarily a weed. And a clear lake is pretty but is not necessarily a buffet for fish.
That was just some of the wisdom shared by experts in lake and stream health during the MiCorps conference on Tuesday at the Kettunen Center in Tustin. The conference helps citizen scientists learn about water quality management.
Many of the attendees are MiCorps volunteers that collect data about lakes and streams; from how clear the water is to what kind of macroinvertebrates are living there. But the conference also poised volunteers and MiCorps project leaders to take the next step with the information they collect.
Vicki Sawicki, the program coordinator for the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management area who works in Wexford County, was at the conference.
Sawicki enjoyed the conversation, she said. She liked hearing perspectives on other lakes and how they use the data.
Some MiCorps volunteers said they hoped for a “cheat sheet‘ that would help them explain what the data all means; a great swimming lake is pretty different from a great lake for bass fishing, experts said.
Michelle Hill, program coordinator at the Missaukee Conservation District, was also at the MiCorps conference. She said she attended because the conservation district will be partnering more with Lake Township, the lake association and the lake enhancement committee.
Keynote speaker Jeremy Geist spoke about best practices for the restoration of coldwater resources. Geist is the Great Lakes stream restoration manager for Trout Unlimited in Michigan.
Geist highlighted Trout Unlimited’s work to restore healthy streams — and in photos, it became clear what he meant. He showed a comparison between modern rivers and how they used to look: there used to be a lot more trees across the waterways, creating cover for fish and providing shade that keeps water cool.
