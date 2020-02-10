LAKE CITY — Like other counties before, Missaukee County is set to consider a proposal to deem the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Commissioners say they received phone calls about the issue and the topic was a late addition to the county’s Finance Committee meeting, having not appeared in the agenda that was circulated earlier last week.
Now commissioners are expected to hear from proponents of a sanctuary resolution on Tuesday.
County Administrator Precia Garland gave commissioners examples of resolutions other communities have adopted and warned them against preemptively declaring that the county wouldn’t enforce state law, saying there could be unforeseen consequences to revenue-sharing.
Regulating firearms is a right specifically reserved by the state of Michigan — county boards can’t do it, Garland said, citing a 1972 Attorney General opinion.
Other communities have passed versions of the “sanctuary‘ resolution that states the county won’t enforce or spend money enforcing laws they deem unconstitutionally violate the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to bear arms.
“Since you don’t have any legislative authority regarding firearms, any resolution you enact would have no legislative force or effect, other than to announce a political position,‘ Garland said.
She said she would shy away from having the county declare they won’t enforce a law that has not yet been found to be unconstitutional.
Commissioners Dean Smallegan, Star Hughston and Hubert Zuiderveen said they liked the idea of reinforcing support for the Second Amendment.
But commissioners appeared not to favor calling the county a “sanctuary.‘
Smallegan, citing President Donald Trump’s criticism of immigration sanctuary cities during the State of the Union address last week, indicated the term implies wrongdoing.
Hughston agreed.
“I feel like we don’t need to call it a sanctuary because we’re not doing anything wrong,‘ Hughston said.
The Second Amendment sanctuary proposal will appear on Tuesday’s agenda during the regular monthly board meeting, at 4 p.m. in the county annex where commissioners meet. Commissioners said they would likely approve a resolution in March.
It appeared that some commissioners favored language used by the city of Marquette, which re-affirms that the county board has vowed to uphold the constitution, including the Second Amendment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.