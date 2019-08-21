Don't forget REAL ID goes into effect Oct. 1, 2020

LANSING — The Michigan Secretary of State is reminding all Michiganders they have roughly a year left to get their REAL ID.
For those who don't know, REAL ID is part of the post-Sept. 11 federal requirement that sets mandatory higher security standards for identification. On Oct. 1, 2020, REAL ID goes into full effect and it will impact residents boarding flights within the United States or entering certain federal facilities such as military bases or nuclear power plants. In these aforementioned situations, a standard, state-issued driver’s license or ID card will no longer be good enough to prove you are who you say you are.
Without a REAL ID, you’ll be turned away, according to the Michigan Secretary of State Office. While that is true, the process for becoing compliant is not complicated. First you will need to visit a Secretary of State branch office or make an appointment at Michigan.gov/SOS. You also will need to bring the required documents to prove your identity and be aware that if you ever changed your name, you may need additional documentation.
When your new license or ID comes in the mail, it will have the REAL ID star in the top right corner. As of June 2019, only 37% of Michigan licenses and ID cards were REAL ID-compliant, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.
For more information, visit Michigan.gov/RealID.
