Don't stress about school work during shut down

CADILLAC — In many homes this week, the kitchen table, living room or family room became makeshift classrooms.
Since Monday, students across the area have been home due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closing schools amid concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a rush Friday, teaching staff within Cadillac Area Public Schools pulled together resources, both physical and digital, for students to work on during the shutdown.
With the first week of the shut down nearly complete, many parents and guardians have taken to social media or talked with fellow parents about the stresses associated with instructing their children. There is no doubt teachers have gained some additional respect from parents or guardians who are finding out this week how hard it can be to keep their children on task.
Questions, however, remain.
Is the work going to be graded? Does it count? The simple answer is no. The work sent home with students will not be counted or graded, according to CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
"All the work provided for all students K-12 is for enrichment and will not be graded. It is recommended to be completed to keep in the routine of school and to help reduce the amount of learning loss that happens over time," Brown said.
Cadillac High School English teacher Matt Schaefer said the work is intended to be supplemental and review at this point and will not be graded. If needed, he said he and other teachers may give students help and feedback.
The intent is to keep students in “school mode‘ as much as possible during this break from school, to provide some structure, keep them engaged in learning and keep in touch with them, Schaefer said.
"It’s important to stay in contact with students during this time because we are all trying our best to get through this unprecedented event. Schools play a key role in the fabric of any community and keeping that relationship and structure intact, as much as possible, is a goal for CAPS," he said. "From providing meals to checking in on students’ well being to providing extra math and reading opportunities, we feel like we can have a positive impact during this difficult time."
Schaefer said he has provided his junior and senior students some non-fiction reading that relates to the curriculum in his classes. It is supplemental but provides good information and perspectives about the work they do in class.
Keri Powell is a sixth grade English Language Arts teacher at Mackinaw Trail Middle School but she also has experience as an elementary teacher. She said all staff at all levels is trying to support parents and students in any way they can. No one had time to prepare for students being at home all day instead of in the classrooms. Powell said teachers are encouraging families to do what works best for them.
"Families should try to set a daily routine that fits the family/parent work schedule without attempting to recreate the school/classroom schedule," she said. "Parents should not feel pressured to homeschool their child by trying to recreate what educators do in the classroom all day. It’s not the same, so finding a balanced schedule that incorporates reading, play, household chores, and enjoying each other’s company is really important. Everyone’s schedules have been changed quite a bit the last few days, and the last thing we want is for parents to feel added stress about academics."
Powell said the work is not being graded but teachers still want to be connected with their students. She also said they want to support them while they work from home, keep students actively engaged in the content that keeps their minds sharp, helps reduce screen time and boredom.
She also said teachers are becoming creative in how they are reaching their students right now.
"Some teachers are mailing care packages to students, reading books online, posting indoor and outdoor workouts, personally calling families to check on them, posting videos encouraging students and families to take a walk on a nature trail, hosting class meetings via video conferencing platforms, holding class discussions on Google Classroom, and connecting students with books — digital or in print — to keep them reading," she said. "The biggest expectation at this time is for everyone to do their best with that they have, reach out with any needs — academic or otherwise — and read to your child/with your child/or help them access books."
Currently, the closure of state schools is from March 16-April 5 with school scheduled to reopen on April 6. That, like many things right now, could change. If the closure is extended, Brown said there is a chance students will be expected to complete work assigned by teachers for grade/credit.
If that occurs, Brown said it likely will be done with devices and/or through the internet. To help the district know what student capabilities are in terms of getting information digitally an online survey was sent to CAPS families on Wednesday.
The district is asking its families if they need either a device, internet access or both. The survey was sent out Wednesday via email to families and can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwSKrU9GAPEiHkUDPL7bJSGvnF_QIcRv8tqYGnkQM4w8xX1Q/viewform.
"In the event of extended closure, we are looking at options for developing learning plans that may include accountability such as grades. The would bring challenges for families without internet and/or devices," Brown said. "That is the reason for the survey."
If the closure is extended, Brown said the district does have devices to provide to families but it would need to be able to do so equitably. The devices include tablets and laptops.
