CADILLAC — Anyone who has had a real Christmas tree has probably got one home only to realize it has a few imperfections.
Maybe a gap here, or bare spot there, but nothing a slight turn of the tree stand can fix. But when a nearly 40-foot tree, visible from all sides, has some unforeseen broken branches and bare spots, it posed a problem. That was the scenario for Cadillac crews after the 38-foot concolor fir was delivered by flatbed Monday morning in preparation for Friday’s holiday kick-off event.
The tree was donated by Dutchman’s Tree Farm in Manton, hauled to the park by Peterson’s Towing in Cadillac, and set in the concrete stand by Joe’s Tree Service in Cadillac. Cadillac city crews also were in Cadillac Commons Monday morning to help with the installation. Payne said the plan was to decorate the tree Monday in preparation for its illumination and lakefront park decorations at dark on Friday, but that didn’t happen.
Instead, after consultation with Dutchman, it was decided to remove the tree and a new one would be found to replace it.
“We went to put the tree in (Monday) and there was some unforeseen damage and we did not want to use that tree,” Payne said. “We didn’t feel it was adequate and Dutchman’s agreed. they are donating another tree.”
Although the original tree was 38-feet tall, Payne said he was told the new tree would be around 30-feet tall, but he was not sure if it would be a concolor fir or a different type of conifer tree. The goal was to have the new tree installed on Tuesday.
As for the first tree, it was removed, chopped up and is waiting to be chipped. Once that happens, it will be taken to the co-gen plant, Payne said.
After not having the event last due to COVID-19, the city of Cadillac is scheduled to once again kick off the Christmas season on Friday with the annual Christmas in the Park. The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. As in past years, it is anticipated carols will be sung and the city park and the tree will be lit up with holiday lights. Santa and Mrs. Claus also will be on hand to take pictures.
The event is free and takes place in the rain, shine or snow. Primos BBQ will have its food truck at the event, while hot chocolate will be provided by the Salvation Army free of charge.
For more information go to www.cadillacmichigan.com/event/cadillac-christmas-in-the-park.
