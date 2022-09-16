CADILLAC — Individuals, businesses, restaurants and more have each felt the impact of inflation recently. Local nonprofits are no exception.
Take Friends for Students of LC Schools, a small group run by Kristine Keller that provides school supplies and other items to Lake City students. For over a decade, Keller said she has taken anonymous donations from people and given them to Lake City Area Schools to help students in need.
Lately, Keller said she hasn’t been receiving as many donations as she typically does.
“The supplies have been down compared to the past 10 years,” Keller said. “But I just think it’s because everything is so much more.”
Keller said she would typically go to the Missaukee District Library in Lake City one to two times a day at the beginning of the school year to pick up donations. This year, Keller said she has only been to the library three times total.
“In the past with my big back to school rush, I would have three tables filled up in my living room and my front porch,” she said. “I have one tote so far (this year).”
Keller said she has used her group funds to purchase school supplies and clothing. Though she isn’t concerned about being able to continue to help Lake City students, Keller said she’s always looking for supplies, clothing and more.
“Being a small organization from a small town, every little bit helps,” Keller said.
Lake City Firemen Association Broad President Fred West said they struggle with obtaining monetary donations all the time. Every year, West said the group works to put on different events and activities for local kids.
“We just dig deeper and keep going,” he said. “We sometimes have to scale things back and slow things down and just work our way through.”
West said the group is currently raffling off a grill package to bring in some money. With the past five raffles they’ve done, West said they usually break even.
“It ain’t about getting rich or making big bank,” he said. “We just want to keep going with the next project and keep doing things for the kids.”
Other organizations like adult day program Footprints in Time don’t depend on donations, but still, utilize them whenever community support comes their way. Co-director Kim Jensen said they have a handful of individuals and organizations that donate regularly every year.
Co-director Beverly Major said donations are slow and also believes the economy could be one reason why.
Some organizations in Cadillac aren’t sure what may be causing donations to slow down. Pastor Jim Mort at Love Inc. said it could be people choosing to support other places.
“I think that just a lot of places or individuals are making different decisions, and it may be based on the economy, might be based on the other ministries that they choose to support with their money,” he said.
At Love Inc., Mort said they accept monetary and material donations from local churches and individuals. Though they’ve seen a slight drop, Mort said it’s not something they’re panicking over.
“Would we like to have more, of course, because we’d like to be able to help more people,” he said. “But at the same time, we recognize this is what we have and this is what we can do with it.”
Some organizations have to look for new ways to bring in money. Healing Private Wounds Director Shirley Petersen said while personal donations may be down, some community groups have stepped up to assist them.
Next month, a local church is putting on an October festival to raise funds for the domestic abuse treatment center. Bounds for Books is helping the center too by taking items from the center and reselling them.
“That just gives us such encouragement just to keep going,” she said. “We just feel very blessed by the community that they’re supporting nonprofits and keeping us going.”
Petersen said the center has been working on expanding its services and reaching more people, which leads to higher costs.
“We are busy writing grants and doing our part to earn money so we can continue all of our services,” she said.
With some nonprofits saying more people are reaching out for help, people like West said donating to such organizations helps ensure that they stick around.
“Every one of these programs fills a small niche somewhere,” West said. “And without that cash, without that income, it just goes away.”
