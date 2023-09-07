Last week on Aug. 30, there was an article in the Cadillac News headlined “Michigan teachers still scrounging for classroom supplies.” Retired educators know that classroom teachers often spend their own money for classroom supplies. Because of these concerns based on their own experiences, our local school retirees’ organization, the Wexford-Missaukee chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Employees (MARSP), began participating in a program called DonorsChoose that funds supplies for classroom projects.
Recently, two projects at McBain schools were funded through this program, and the program is available to others. Since it started, DonorsChoose has funded over 1.7 million unique classroom projects.
Teachers who may be interested in pursuing funding for their own classroom projects can go online to DonorsChoose.org for details and for information regarding how to apply.
Mike E. Blanchard
LeRoy
