CADILLAC — With summer-like heat and weather here, the calendar flipped to June, local students starting summer vacation, the solstice a few weeks away and America's birthday just around the corner, it is cause for a celebration.
After the year we just had full of restrictions and concern due to COVID-19, the warmth, sun and even the orange barrels of road construction are welcome. With restrictions starting to relax and the state set to have both outdoor and indoor restrictions lifted by July 1, this Fourth of July truly will be a time for celebration. While many consider this time of year beach season, barbecue season or orange barrel season, it also is considered fireworks season.
Although this time of year includes fireworks there are some things people need to remember before they start igniting them. There are rules to follow and times when you can't enjoy them.
Effective Jan. 1, 2012, the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act allowed for the sale and use of consumer fireworks such as Roman candles, bottle rockets and other items that leave the ground. Low-impact fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, snaps and poppers remained legal for sale and use.
The act prohibited the sale of consumer fireworks to minors. It also prohibited the use of consumer fireworks by anyone who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Fireworks also could not be used on public, school or private property of another person unless express permission is obtained to use the fireworks on that property.
In 2013, the law was amended to give local municipalities a little more control over when fireworks could be used.
The 2011 law let cities, townships and villages pass their own restrictions concerning the ignition, discharge and use of commercial-grade fireworks. But it prohibited the ordinances from applying on or near a national holiday. The 2013 legislation let local governments prohibit the fireworks from midnight to 8 a.m. on the day of, the day before and the day after a national holiday.
The law, however, was again modified.
Michigan amended its Michigan Fireworks Safety Act in 2018, which modified when and how a municipality can regulate the ignition, discharge and use of consumer fireworks.
The changes significantly reduced the total number of days and the time frame in which fireworks can be used and not regulated locally. Changes to the law also increased the fine amount a municipality can charge for violations of their local ordinances from $500 to $1,000.
Municipalities can regulate the ignition, discharge and use of consumer fireworks any other days/times through the adoption of local ordinances.
Due to the 2018 amendment, Cadillac revisited its fireworks ordinance and modified it to be consistent with the 2018 amendment.
After the city council acted on June 3, 2019, it is unlawful for any person within the city to ignite discharge, or use consumer fireworks within the city limits except:
• After 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
• After 11 a.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.
• After 11 a.m. from June 29 through July 4 and the day that Cadillac observes the Fourth of July until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.
• After 11 a.m. on July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.
• After 11 a.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.
• After 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. on any day that the City Council has approved the use of commercial fireworks within the city.
If you are unsure if the township, village or city where you reside has fireworks restrictions, contact the local clerk’s office.
Residents, visitors and campers need to remember all types of fireworks are prohibited in the Huron-Manistee National Forests at all times.
No fireworks or pyrotechnic devices of any kind may be discharged anywhere within the national forests, regardless of weather conditions or holidays. All regulations relating to fireworks are strictly enforced, and each violation is punishable as a misdemeanor by a fine of not more than $5,000 or imprisonment of not more than six months, or both.
FIREWORKS AND FOUR-FOOTED FRIENDS
Fireworks can be frightening for our four-legged friends. As a result, they may try and escape the loud noises and bright lights, according to the Michigan Humane Society.
For that reason, there are several tips to help keep them safe during the various celebrations that could include fireworks.
The first thing to do is keep pets inside and secure. Frightened animals may jump tall fences, bolt out gates or run through screens during fireworks displays to “escape."
While it might sound like a good idea, the humane society suggests pet owners resist the urge to take dogs to firework displays.
If you know your pet is afraid of loud noises, confine them to a safe, quiet room with their favorite toy and comfortable bedding.
Finally, if your dog shows signs of distress, the humane society suggests giving it something to keep it occupied like a peanut butter-stuffed toy, chew toy or a bone. It will help distract them and calm their nerves. Playing soft music or turning the TV up to drown them out also may help relieve the animal’s stress.
KEEPING SAFE
In 2019, at least 12 non-occupational, fireworks-related deaths were reported and an estimated 10,000 were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
An estimated 7,300 fireworks-related injuries or roughly 73% of the total estimated fireworks-related injuries in 2019 were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during the special study period between June 21, 2019, and July 21, 2019, according to the commission. The results were released by the commission in June 2020 and the report for 2020 should be released sometime this month.
Males accounted for 66% of the estimated fireworks-related injuries, and females comprised 34%, according to the commission's report. Males also accounted for all of the estimated injuries from large and illegal firecrackers, multiple tube devices, and public displays, the commission report said. In addition, the report stated males were associated with a majority of the estimated injuries involving bottle rockets, roman candles, sparklers and unknown fireworks device types. Females were associated with a majority of injuries from unspecified size firecrackers, according to the commission's report.
While the National Safety Council advises everyone to stay away from all consumer fireworks and to only enjoy fireworks at a public display conducted by professionals, they also offer safety tips including:
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks
• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
• Never light them indoors
• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
• Never ignite devices in a container
• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
• Soak unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire
