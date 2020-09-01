CADILLAC — Answer your phone, even when you don't recognize the number. It may be a contact tracer attempting to notify you that you may have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.
That's a reminder Michiganders have heard regularly from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact-tracing is believed to be one of the most important tools available to public health workers. When people know they've been exposed to the virus, they can self-quarantine at home, thus limiting the spread.
But contact tracing has continued to be a source of frustration in the community, with many readers asking to know more details when new cases are announced.
"Where has this person been?" people ask.
The Cadillac News used the Freedom of Information Act to obtain documents from District Health Department No. 10 to better understand the contact tracing methods used locally. The department also granted the Cadillac News an interview with several staffers.
The documents and interviews indicate that COVID-19 contact tracing locally combines both a precise process for public health nurses and judgment calls from managers.
Some documents just don't exist.
"We're following, like, minute-by-minute updates from (the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services)," said Robin Walicki, clinical supervisor for DHD No. 10. "So, we don't really have everything written specifically into a policy that says 'COVID follow-up.' We follow a general communicable disease follow-up procedure."
PUBLIC EXPOSURE NOTICES
Throughout the pandemic, District Health Department No. 10 has been cautious about issuing public exposure notices.
You'll rarely hear that an infected person was at a convenience store on Saturday around 10 a.m., for example.
What the health department has been saying, and what FOIA'd document re-iterate, is that briefly passing by someone in an aisle is low-risk. It's the details of the situation that dictate whether the health department will issue a public notice, such as whether the person had a long conversation with a stranger, that dictate whether the public will be notified. A key question is whether the infected person was wearing a mask and social distancing, the department said.
Of course, not every health department has been doing things exactly the same way.
Ultimately, public notice decisions are made following a daily meeting where health department staff discuss current cases. The guidance comes from the medical director and the health officer.
Kevin Hughes, health officer of District Health Department No. 10, said the reality is, people have potential risk for exposure from the time they leave their homes until the time they return.
"If you continually release that information, when maybe there's not a significant risk out there, you can be seen as kind of the boy who cried 'wolf' too many times," Hughes said. "And then people just don't listen or pay any attention to it when they need to."
There's also a concern that people don't understand the purpose of public exposure notices.
"I've had calls from individuals, you know, screaming because we're not releasing that information," Hughes said. "They think that they need to know so that they know what places they need to stay away from, and what places they should not be going to visit."
But that's not how COVID-19 is currently understood to spread.
Staying away from a place of business after the infected person was there won't lower your risk of contracting the virus, current evidence indicates.
By the time the health department issues a notice, the potential for exposure would have been four to six days prior, Hughes noted.
The Cadillac News's FOIA request asked the health department for internal memos outlining when public exposure notices should be issued.
The request was partially denied; "There are no agency records of 'internal memos' per se. Contact tracing is conducted under the agency policy, 'Investigation of Reportable Diseases,' which is included with the provided records," the partial denial stated.
The included investigation document, which is part of a policy manual, doesn't directly address public notice.
A policy statement reads, "Information and data collected on unusual occurrences of illness, outbreak or epidemic will be properly documented and reported to the State and communicated to agency directors and staff and providers or community partners as appropriate."
The policy document outlines information public health nurses should collect but does not plainly state when public health notices should be issued.
CONTACT TRACING
Contact tracing focuses on primarily on people, not location.
There is, however, a document where public health nurses can list the places you frequent. The document is titled "Locations in Need of Education or Guidance (where case frequented or attended)."
"We definitely ask those questions, and we do see a variety of answers, and we do count on people being honest," Walicki said. "And not only having a good sense of recall, but being honest about where they went."
The health department uses a daily nurse survey to look for connections between cases.
"We're rolling those things around in our head and talking and having conversations about if it's a public exposure," Walicki said.
People can be hesitant to disclose where they've been, said George Davis, another clinical supervisor for DHD No. 10. Sometimes they feel it's not the department's "place" to do contact notifications.
Davis said he doesn't like the term "contact tracing."
"I do think that scares a lot of people. It makes them think that we really are there, tracking them down," Davis said. "I much prefer 'contact notification and follow up.'"
In a contact tracing worksheet, close contacts are defined as people who live in the same household; have face-to-face exposure within three feet of a symptomatic patient for at least 10 minutes; share the same confined space in close proximity with a symptomatic patient for more than an hour; or have direct contact with respiratory, oral or nasal secretions from a symptomatic patient.
Sometimes when infected people aren't forthcoming about where they've been and who they've been with, it can trigger a public notice if the department learns that person has been someplace public.
Sometimes public health nurses reframe or redirect their questions.
Walicki noted that it's common for people to forget who they've seen and for how long they've seen them.
"We do circle back to some of that but sometimes we just have to count on them, recalling information," Walicki said.
Public health nurses aren't only trying to find out where you've been.
They're also trying to find out how you're feeling and learn whether you need help.
In a document entitled, "CMDHD/MMDHD/DHD No. 10 To Do When Notified of Positive COVID-19 Case," public health nurses have a list of resources (much of which originates with the Centers for Disease Control and Infection) to share with patients.
There's also advice about social distancing and questions about whether you need help getting medicines or caring for your pets.
The department will even send for an ambulance if you need one, documents indicate.
"The foundation for those, really, is when we call, it's building a relationship and rapport with that patient immediately," Davis said. "We live in these counties with you. We are your neighbors, we're your friends, we go to church with you. We have a vested interest in our county to protect people."
The Cadillac News asked Davis whether people hesitate to tell the health department who their close contacts are in part because they don't want their friends and family forced into 10 days of quarantine.
Not exactly, Davis said.
"I think there certainly is a stigma and a shame that can go along with it, especially if a person perhaps had symptoms and went out with symptoms and exposed other people and acted in a way that could be interpreted as irresponsible," Davis said.
Part of the goal, then, is helping people realize that notification is the right thing to do, Davis said. While most people will survive, not everyone who dies is sick or elderly. Even some middle-aged people with no other comorbidities have died of COVID-19, and it's hard to say who that might happen to.
"There's not a good predictor," Davis said. "And really, I mean, nobody wants that on their conscience."
Giving information to public health nurses is your chance to make a difference.
"This is your chance to protect other people. This is huge," Davis said.
DOCUMENTS OBTAINED THROUGH FOIA
Through the Freedom of Information Act, the Cadillac News obtained the aforementioned policy document, instructions for public nurses interviewing symptomatic and asymptomatic people and instructions for entering information into the state database, as well as some other related documents.
One document was for tracking symptoms. The document shows symptoms tracked include temperature, headache, fatigue, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, fever, chest tightness, cough, vomiting, sore throat, nausea, congestion and other symptoms.
The interview documents also offer guidance on tracking your health at home and the rules for when infected people can end their self-isolation (fever-free, improvement in respiratory symptoms for at least three days and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared).
Additionally, the "Investigation of Reportable Diseases" policy document indicates that public health nurses will eventually stop calling cases if they can't reach them.
"PHNs will make at least three attempts to contact individuals: two phone calls and a letter each separated by 24 hours," the policy states. "If no response, PHN will document the attempts to contact and then will document lost follow up."
