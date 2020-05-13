Don't delay an ER visit just because of COVID-19

CADILLAC — The COVID-19 pandemic is no reason to avoid calling 911 or going to the emergency room if you're experiencing a medical emergency, doctors say.
Every community across the country has seen people who were unwell and waited too long to get care because of fear of going to the hospital, said Dr. James Whelan, acting chief of medicine at Munson Cadillac Hospital. But if you're sick, get help.
Locally, there have been no cases of COVID-19 transmission to other patients in the emergency room or in the hospital, Dr. Whelan said in an interview last week.
"We can safely manage everyone's illness without putting them at undue risk," Dr. Whelan told the newspaper.
Local hospitals never had a huge surge of COVID-19 patients and "our PPE supplies have been adequate," Dr. Whelan said. And because Northern Michigan was not in the "first wave" of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, hospital workers in Cadillac were able to learn the safest techniques to protect patients and staff.
"We've been very blessed that way," Dr. Whelan said.
While some healthcare workers in the Munson system did get COVID-19, it's believed many of those cases were "community acquired," not hospital-acquired—and none were in Cadillac, he said.
The interview with Dr. Whelan came shortly after the trade association Michigan Association of Ambulance Services issued similar remarks, urging people not to delay calling 911.
“We don’t want to see people develop a permanent medical disability or die needlessly due to fear of COVID or burdening the medical system,‘ said Jack Fisher, MAAS president and executive director of Medic 1 Ambulance in Berrien County. “Every minute counts in a medical emergency and people should still call for help, even during this pandemic.‘
Ambulance providers have PPE and use disinfecting protocols, the association said.
“Individuals did not stop having heart attacks and strokes when the coronavirus appeared,‘ said Ron Slagell, president and CEO of Huron Valley Ambulance and past-president of MAAS. “While it’s important to take the pandemic seriously, signs of serious health problems should not be ignored or pushed off.‘
