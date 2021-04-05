Don't let kids kiss chicks

CADILLAC — They’re awfully cute, but they can make you sick if you try to cuddle with them.
It’s that time of year when families start raising chickens and other poultry, and while your kids are probably pretty curious about the baby birds, you’ll need to use some caution.
The chicks can get you sick.
Spring chicks are a known carrier of Salmonella, a bacteria found in poultry droppings. It’s not enough to just tell your kids not to play with chicken manure.
The droppings and the bacteria get everywhere, even if you don’t see it. The bacteria can be on feathers, feet, and beaks on the birds. It can also be in the birds’ surroundings, like cages and coops.
Two Michigan agencies, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recently issued a warning to parents and others about handling spring chickens.
“Washing your hands thoroughly before and after handling chicks and other poultry protects both you and your family from the risk of Salmonella, and also helps keep the birds healthy,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “Even birds appearing cute, healthy and clean can carry bacteria that can make people sick.‘
If you get sick with Salmonella, you may experience diarrhea, vomiting, fever and/or abdominal cramps lasting four to seven days or more. People with weakened immune systems, the very young and the very old are also susceptible.
Last year Michigan reported 73 Salmonella cases, 18 of which were in children under 18.
Baby poultry need to be kept warm, which may lead some owners to bring them inside their homes, but that’s not recommended due to the risk of spreading Salmonella.
The agencies offered the following tips:
Children under 5, elderly adults and those with weakened immune systems should not touch or handle chicks.
Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after handling the birds or anything in their environment. Adults should supervise hand washing for young children.
If handwashing is unavailable, use hand sanitizer until you can wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.
Always keep poultry away from areas where food or drink is prepared, served or stored.
Do not kiss the chicks.
Avoid touching your mouth, eating, or drinking if you have not washed your hands after handling poultry.
Do not keep live poultry inside the house where people live, eat or sleep.
Do not give live baby poultry as gifts to young children.
