CADILLAC — There used to be a commercial for grillable meats that claimed the smell would attract unwanted visitors. The smells of a barbecue are hard to pass up.
In the case of the ad, however, the unwanted visitor was a nosey neighbor with a pension for bratwursts, but the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is warning the delectable smells of a Fourth of July barbecue also could attract bears.
Food scraps and odors left on unclean grills are enough to attract bears and other curious wildlife, according to the DNR. With that in mind, the DNR said properly cleaning grills, eating utensils and picnic areas help protect bears and keep wildlife wild.
Bears can remember the locations of food sources and will continue to return if food is available. Bears that rely on human food sources can lose their natural fear of humans, which often results in negative outcomes for the bears, according to the DNR.
DNR Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson said this time of year there is a higher level of interaction between humans and bears. There are more people out and about where the bears live.
"If you are winter camping, you don't have to worry about bears. If you are out camping in the summer, you could have a black bear come to check out your campsite," Richardson said. "We are nearing the end or are past breeding season so bears are settling into a more normal travel pattern. During the last few weeks, bears were traveling long distances for breeding purposes."
To avoid attracting bears, clean grills after each use and make sure all grease, fat and food particles are removed. Store clean grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out. Don’t burn trash in campfire pits or camp grills, as food waste usually does not get burned adequately to remove food smells.
Richardson said if a person knows there are bears in the area or there is potential, they should probably clean the grill and remove any food sources before shutting things up for the night.
"Bears have a crazy sense of smell. It is better than the best dog you have heard of," he said. "So, if there is something that smells good, they don't know it no longer has any food. It still smells like the food is there."
Those who live and recreate in bear country share the responsibility of avoiding activities that create potential problems for bears. Learn more about How to be Bear SMART at Michigan.gov/Wildlife.
