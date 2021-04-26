CADILLAC — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking people to hold off pruning oak trees from mid-April through the summer because that period is the key time for infection with oak wilt.
From April 15 to July 15, oak trees are at high risk for oak wilt, a serious fungal disease that can weaken white oaks and kill red oak trees within weeks of infection, according to the DNR. During this time of year, flying beetles can carry oak wilt fungus spores from tree to tree and the DNR said the fungus can infect trees through wounds left by pruning or storm damage.
“The guidelines against pruning oak trees during this time can help prevent the spread of the disease,‘ said James Wieferich, forest health specialist in the DNR’s Forest Resources Division.
The fungus can move from an infected oak to neighboring oaks through root grafts. Depending on tree size, the DNR said adjacent oaks may be connected to other trees, or grafted, through root systems. Roots of large trees can reach 100 or more feet.
Left untreated, the DNR said oak wilt will continue to move from tree to tree, killing more red oak over an increasingly larger area. As more trees die from oak wilt, more fungal spores are produced, which allows the beetle to carry infection to new locations. Trees in the white oak family are more likely to survive an infection because they are capable of compartmentalizing the fungus.
Trees in the red oak family are most susceptible to oak wilt. These trees have leaves with pointed tips and include black oak, northern red oak and northern pin oak. Trees in the white oak group have rounded leaf edges and include white oak and swamp white oak. They are less susceptible.
The DNR said symptoms most often appear from late June through September. Affected trees will suddenly begin to wilt from the top down, rapidly dropping leaves, which can be green, brown or a combination of both colors.
If you have a tree that gets damaged during the risk period from April 15 to July 15, the DNR said to immediately cover all wounds with tree-wound paint or latex-based paint.
Wexford Conservation District Forester Larry Czelusta, who also serves in that capacity in Missaukee County, said oak wilt is a huge deal in the two counties he covers. He said it is primarily an issue from Lake City down to McBain, over to Cadillac and up to Manton. Czelusta said oak wilt is very similar to Dutch elm disease, but it doesn’t move quite as fast.
“Spores are being produced as we speak. It really gets going in May,‘ he said. “If someone prunes a larch branch it will attract the picnic beetles and it starts the infection. Once infected, (trees) will likely die within weeks.‘
Czelusta also said that there are a lot of things that will kill oak trees, but if you see leaves falling in June or July it is likely oak wilt. For that reason, it needs to be diagnosed, which a conservation district forester like him can do.
Firewood can harbor the fungus, so don’t move firewood from place to place in the state. If you suspect your firewood is infected with oak wilt, you can help slow the spread by burning it, chipping it or debarking it before April. Once the firewood has been dried over a year and/or all the bark loosens, the firewood can no longer spread oak wilt.
To minimize the risk of oak wilt infection caused by logging damage, the DNR restricts the cutting of red oak trees on state land between April 15 and July 15. The DNR recommends private forest landowners exercise caution during this period and, whenever possible, delay harvesting activity in oak forests until after July 15.
Report infections at Michigan.gov/ForestHealth using an interactive map. Contact a local DNR forest health specialist for more information at DNR-FRD-Forest-Health@Michigan.gov or (517) 284-5866. Residents of Missaukee or Wexford County may call Czelusta at (231) 775-7681 ext. 3, while residents in Osceola County and the eastern half of Lake County may contact Rick Lucas at the USDA Service Center in Big Rapids, (231) 796-2659.
