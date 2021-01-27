Don't share your vaccine appointment details online

CADILLAC — Calling it "stealing" might be a stretch.
But this week, some people ended up with vaccine appointments they weren't entitled to.
It's a mistake that speaks to our particular moment in time: people sharing momentous developments in their lives on social media; desire for the COVID-19 vaccine and the limitations of technology that we still face.
Steve Hall, health officer at Central Michigan District Health Department, said that somebody who signed up for the vaccine through the health department's website shared a confirmation link on Facebook. Other people, who weren't eligible for the vaccine from Central Michigan District Health Department, used the link to try to set up their own appointments.
"People sign up on our website if they meet the current criteria to get back vaccinated," Hall said. Right now, for the counties in CMDHD's jurisdiction (Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon), people have to be 65 or older to sign up for the health department's vaccine waitlist.
When their turn to get vaccinated is about to come up, they get an email.
"We email them a link to basically register for an appointment. And part of that email basically says 'This is unique to you. It's an invite-only clinic. Please do not share this,'" Hall said. "Well, unfortunately, we had someone share the link on Facebook (Monday)."
That meant that for an Isabella County clinic on Monday, "multiple people had signed up for a clinic that didn't even meet the criteria to get vaccinated."
Hall said the health department worked with the company that handles their electronic health records to cancel the link that had spread on social media.
"I had to have staff contact individuals that didn't meet the criteria and tell them 'you do not have an appointment,'" Hall said.
Still, some people who didn't meet the criteria showed up at the clinic. They were turned away.
"Vaccine is so scarce at this point—the supply just isn't there—we really need to make sure we are vaccinating people that have been on our list that meet the criteria," Hall said.
The department turned about 25 people away and has since strengthened the language that tells people not to share the link.
"We're just asking people to be patient. It's a great thing that so many people are interested in the vaccine, but at this point demand far outweighs supply," Hall said.
As of Monday morning, over 17,000 people in the Central Michigan District Health Department jurisdiction who are over age 65 had signed up for the vaccine through the department.
"We got 1,500 doses of vaccine this week, so it's gonna take a while," Hall said. "We're just asking people to be patient. We are working as quickly as we can with the vaccine that we do have."
