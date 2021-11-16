While many had hopes of harvesting a deer Monday during the opening of the firearm deer season, local police agencies and AAA were cautioning motorists about an annual request — Don’t veer for deer.
With nearly 600,000 hunters heading out for the opening day, it is important to remember that more than 43% of vehicle-deer crashes occur in Michigan during October, November and December, according to AAA. Last year, five people were killed in deer crashes. Three were occupants in motor vehicles and two were motorcyclists. Another 1,400 people were injured in vehicle-deer crashes.
In Michigan, vehicle-deer crashes are expensive, causing at least $130 million in damage annually. The state has a 1.7 million-strong deer herd. Deer frequently travel in groups. If you see one deer cross the road, chances are there are more nearby. In 2020, there were 51,103 vehicle/deer crashes, which was down 5.8% from 54,254 during 2019.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said statistically speaking troopers respond to more car/deer crashes in the fall. He also said deer start to be more active in September, which coincides with the start of the rut.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said he also has noticed an uptick in car/deer crashes when reviewing the daily shift reports.
“Drivers need to be cautious and have a heightened awareness at dawn and dusk. That is when the deer are most active,” Taylor said.
When driving, AAA suggests motorists stay awake, alert and sober and always wear a seat belt. As Taylor said, AAA also suggested drivers be more alert during dawn and dusk and if you see a deer slow down because chances are there are others nearby.
Finally, AAA said if a crash is unavoidable drivers should not swerve, brake firmly, hold on to the steering wheel, stay in their lane and bring the vehicle to a controlled stop.
The same is true for motorcyclists with a few changes, including covering the brakes to reduce reaction time, using high beam headlights and additional riding lights when possible. Finally, motorcyclists should wear protective gear at all times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.