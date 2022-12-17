CADILLAC — There’s a lot that can go wrong for homeowners during any time of year, but winter conditions could spell trouble for those who aren’t
prepared.
Without proper precaution, homeowners might find themselves dealing with the aftermath of a chimney fire, or covering the cost of a damaged roof. The temperature has already dropped to freezing, and the northern Michigan snow is soon on its way, so there’s no time to waste.
Zachary Howe with 4 Lakes Construction said there are a few simple steps homeowners can take to protect their residence before the weather takes a turn for the worst.
As far as adjustments that can be made indoors, Howe recommends reversing any ceiling fans to ensure heat is being pushed down, rather than pulled up, replacing weather stripping on doors and windows, double-checking insulation under the house, upgrading the thermostat and clearing out the gutters.
Clean gutters are one of the most important points on Howe’s home prep check list, because they can cause water damage if left unattended. In colder temperatures, the ice and snow that builds up in the full gutters will remain frozen, but once the sun comes, it’s going to melt, and the running water may pool around the house, damaging the foundation.
Once winter has passed, Howe said 4 Lakes always receives a slew of repair calls, and nine times out of 10, they’re for roof damage. To combat any potential roof impairment, he suggests that homeowners buy a roll of heat tape. The tool is almost rope-like, Howe said, and it typically comes with small plastic clips that can be attached to either the home’s gutters or roof shingles.
“You put it on there, install it, and then you plug it in, and you would leave it plugged in all winter,” he said. “That way, you don’t have any ice dam buildups on your roof.”
If people neglect to prepare their amenities for the season, Howe estimates they could spend thousands on repairs as a result. He said it’s like anything else, if you ignore the problem, it only grows.
Lieutenant for the Haring Township Fire Department Trevor Alworden gets calls for chimney fires and carbon monoxide exposure every winter.
In the past, he said the department has seen chimney fires that result in the destruction of a whole residence, but they’ve yet to see any that severe this year.
Most homeowners notice a chimney fire early, but they can spread the longer they burn. Alworden said these fire can occur if a chimney has not been properly cleaned and inspected.
Whether it’s a woodstove or fireplace, Alworden encourages homeowners to clean their chimney once before every burn season, and again at the end.
“Burning dry wood really helps,” he said. “Because of the moisture in the sap, if you end up burning some pine, that builds up creosote pretty quickly over a little bit of time.”
In addition to keeping up on chimney care, homeowners should make sure that their kitchen appliances are well-vented and that their carbon monoxide detectors are in working order. They should be replaced every seven years.
Also in regard to carbon monoxide hazard, Alworden said gas lines should be examined for breaks or cross threading.
Alworden echoes Howe’s warnings about the cost that can be accrued when homeowners don’t prioritize winter home prep before it‘s too late. He said the consequence isn’t worth saving the time and effort it takes to prep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.