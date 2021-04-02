CADILLAC — Mother Nature on Thursday pulled off the ultimate April Fools' Day joke on anyone who prematurely stowed away their winter coats, hats and mittens.
Temperatures dipped into the low 20s and one to two inches of snow fell throughout the area.
Matt Gillen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said higher terrain areas of Northern Michigan received the bulk of snow accumulation, while other areas saw half an inch or less.
He said it isn't very uncommon for snow to fall in April but he added that it won't be sticking around very long.
"It will probably be gone by tomorrow or the next day," said Gillen, who added that it's possible snow events could occur a few more times in April and possibly May, as well.
In the near term, Gillen said temperatures are expected to rise steadily heading into the weekend, with mid-60s possible by Easter Sunday and through the middle of next week.
