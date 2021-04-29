CADILLAC — A stranger knocks on your door and wants to know how much money you make.
Answer them, the city says.
The researchers won't be asking for a specific dollar amount—they'll just want to know if you make above or below a threshold that will be based on your household size.
The city of Cadillac issued a reminder this week that Lake Superior State University researchers will be surveying a random selection of residents.
The research could help the city update demographic information that could help the city qualify for funding. Recently, the city wasn't eligible for outside funding because the city didn't qualify as a low-income community.
The survey will take one to two minutes and will be anonymous.
According to the city, researchers will ask:
1. Your household’s size and income level
2. Household adult disability status
3. Your household’s ethnicity and whether the head of household is female.
"The City is required to collect this updated information to try to qualify for most federal and state improvement grants through the Community Development Block Grant Program. Participation from all who were randomly selected is necessary, and names are not recorded. Researchers will also not share individual data with either the City or the State, just the averages and percentages within each category," the city said in a press release.
Researchers have had their COVID vaccines, will wear masks and will not enter your home, the city said.
Contact Community Development Director John Wallace with any questions or
comments at 231-775-0181, extension 101 or via email at jwallace@cadillac-mi.net.
