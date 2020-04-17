LAKE CITY — A family from downstate was found to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning Thursday morning, according to Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer.
At 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Yancer said Missaukee EMS, the sheriff's office and fire departments were dispatched to the 7,000 block of North 9 Mile Road in Norwich Township for a carbon monoxide event. Once on scene, EMS found 10 victims, including two adults and eight children between the ages of 4-13, in an RV suffering the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Yancer.
The family arrived in Missaukee County Wednesday and Yancer said they traveled from the Jackson area. The 37-year-old Jackson man went to the hospital via a private vehicle, while the eight children were taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Yancer said.
The 32-year-old Jackson woman was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital via helicopter due to her condition being worse, according to Yancer.
While it was not known for certain if the family came north due to COVID-19, Yancer said they did arrive Wednesday night and it appears they likely violated the stay at home order put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. For that reason, Yancer said once the case is investigated, it will be forwarded to the Missaukee County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Law enforcement agencies across the state are authorized to investigate potential violations of Executive Orders 2020-11, 2020-20 and 2020-21 and coordinating as necessary with their local health departments to enforce this emergency order within their jurisdiction. Law enforcement is specifically authorized to bar access to businesses and operations that fail to comply with the procedures and restrictions outlined in the executive orders.
The three orders in question temporarily prohibit large assemblages and events and temporarily closes schools, place temporary restrictions on the use of places of public accommodation, and temporarily restrict gatherings and travel and prohibit in-person work that is not necessary to sustain or protect life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.