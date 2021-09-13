CADILLAC — One lane of U.S. 131 was shut down for several hours Sunday as crews cleaned the roadway following a rollover crash involving a truck and a camper.
According to a press release issued by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 131 near mile marker 186. It was reported that a pickup truck pulling a fifth-wheel camper had lost control and rolled over.
The 64-year-old male driver from Kalamazoo suffered a head laceration and was transported by MMR to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His 65-year-old wife was a passenger and was not injured.
The camper trailer was destroyed in the crash and created the need for heavy equipment to be brought in to clean up and remove the debris. One lane was shut down for approximately three hours.
Deputies were assisted by the Cadillac Fire Department and MMR. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.