REED CITY — A 62-year-old downstate man was found deceased after an ORV crash on a trail in Osceola County's Cedar Township.
At 10:19 p.m. Saturday, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for a check wellbeing call. The caller requested the check after the 62-year-old Shelby Township man had not been heard from since he left his Metro Detroit residence at 10 a.m. Saturday. He was heading to his hunting property in Cedar Township.
Upon arriving at the hunting cabin, police said they located the man's pickup and ORV/utility trailer parked in the driveway. Police said they observed ORV tracks in the driveway but did not see an ORV. The deputies searched the area and located the man and the ORV on a trail a short distance from the cabin.
Police said it appeared the man rolled the ORV down an embankment that pinned him against a tree. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said he wanted to remind everyone to wear a helmet when riding an ORV, take a safety class, never ride alone and always ride the machine safely.
The investigation is still ongoing, however, alcohol is not believed to be a factor and the man was not wearing a helmet. The sheriff's office was assisted by Osceola County EMS and Lincoln Township Fire and Rescue.
