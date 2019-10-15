CEDAR TOWNSHIP — An off-road vehicle driver was discovered dead at a Cedar Township residence by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s department responded to a wellbeing check at 10:19 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 when a 62-year-old downstate man had not been heard from since leaving his Shelby Township residence that morning around 10 a.m., according to an Osceola County Sheriff’s Department press release.
The man was to be heading to his hunting property located in Cedar Township.
Upon arriving at the Cedar Township location, the sheriff’s department discovered the man’s pickup truck and ORV trailer parked in the driveway but noticed the ORV was missing.
After canvassing the area, according to the press release, deputies discovered the man and the ORV on a trail a short distance away from the cabin.
According to the press release, it appeared the man rolled his ORV down an embankment and pinned him against a tree. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Though the investigation is still ongoing, alcohol is not believed to be a factor and the man was not wearing a helmet.
With this recent accident, Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams would like to remind everyone to wear a helmet while riding, take an ORV safety class, never ride alone and to always ride ORVs safely.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Osceola County EMS and Lincoln Township Fire and Rescue for their assistance in this incident.
