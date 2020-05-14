Downstate man surprises mother with special soup from Cadillac restaurant

CADILLAC — With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting how families were able to celebrate their moms this past Sunday, Robert Pifer went the extra mile. In fact, he went hundreds of extra miles for his mom.
Sometimes it is the little things that make a difference and Pifer made sure his mom knew how special she was on Mother's Day. The downstate man drove from the Detroit area to get his mom her favorite soup from the Cadillac Grill. Now that soup will be named after his mom once the restaurant reopens for normal business, according to Cadillac Grill General Manager Panayota Proffitt.
"It was French onion soup. I got this young man's mother's name and we will name it after his mom," she said. "Once we get open for business it will be called JoAnne's French Onion Soup."
Proffitt said JoAnne lives in Cadillac but he wanted to surprise her on Mother's Day with the soup. He also had to order it special because the restaurant is offering a limited menu, which the soup is not part of. Proffitt said Robert works third shift and drove up to Cadillac after work to get get the soup to give his mom.
"First time something like this has happened. We were surprised when he called because we weren't open, but we like to make dreams come true," she said. "We came in special to make it. We measured it out so there was only a little bit left."
