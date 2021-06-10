CADILLAC — On Tuesday, when Will Swartz arrived in Cadillac, he ate a tasty meal at a local restaurant, slept in a comfortable bed and was able to access the internet to check his correspondence.
Such basic amenities might not seem like much, but for Swartz, lately they’ve been something of a luxury: the 67-year-old retired educator and librarian had just finished day No. 7 of a nearly month-long hiking trip from the Indiana border to the Mackinac Bridge — a trip that will entail plenty of nights spent eating pre-packaged camp food and sleeping in a tent under the stars.
Swartz began his journey at the Croton Dam in Newaygo County, and his pathway to the Upper Peninsula is the North Country Trail.
A handful of years ago, Swartz completed a similar hike across Michigan, only instead of south to north it was west to east along the Shore to Shore Trail from Empire to Oscoda.
While Swartz is an avid hiker who walks five miles a day behind his home in Canton, Mich., the Shore to Shore and North Country Trail excursions weren't motivated strictly by recreational considerations.
Throughout his journey along the North Country Trail, Swartz will be making notes about the terrain, access to resources such as food and water, nearby roads, potential hazards and other interesting features he comes across.
The point of all this work is to eventually create a travel map that includes details that don't currently exist on any handheld maps of the North Country Trail. Such a map is crucial if you're hiking in areas that don't have reliable internet access, said Swartz, who published such a set of maps following his hike of the Shore to Shore Trail.
"They're maps for hikers, made by hikers," Swartz said. "It's just a bear to walk these trails without some type of map. A lot of people end up tearing pages out of a book (because they can't find a decent map)."
Each section of the map details about 12-15 miles of trail, which Swartz figures is a decent amount of hiking for a single day. On one side of each panel is the trail itself with labeled features, and on the other is a description of the things he noticed while hiking.
The Shore to Shore map was 18 panels altogether but given how much longer the North Country Trail is, he expects it to be around twice as many panels when complete.
During his journey, which he estimates will take 27 days (not including a day here or there to rest), Swartz will be joined periodically by friends and family members as he passes through the areas where they live. Before embarking on the trip, Swartz sent a letter to supporters letting them know of his plan and inviting them to join for any length of time they wished.
One of the reasons Swartz stopped in Cadillac was to see his son, Jeremy, who lives here.
In addition to the map he created following the Shore to Shore hike, Will also wrote a book entitled "A Walk Across Michigan."
"It's a great, easy read with tons of history tidbits and humorous anecdotes," Jeremy told the Cadillac News.
With the hike expected to be done by the end of June, Swartz said he'd like to have the new map finished by September. He said he's not sure at this time whether or not he'll write a follow-up to "A Walk Across Michigan" based on his experiences on the North Country Trail.
Swartz said he'd like his new map to be available at visitor centers and other locations along the trail. His book is available for sale at his website, https://stampede.samcart.com/products/a-walk-across-michigan-paperback-special/.
