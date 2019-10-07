CADILLAC — A juvenile was injured Saturday when he was thrown from his motorcycle in Wexford County.
According to a Wexford County Sheriff's Office press release, the incident occurred on Trail 6 in South Branch Township about 1.5 miles west of South 7 Road around 2:54 p.m.
Following the crash, the youth was transported to an area hospital by North Flight Aero Med for treatment of his injuries.
The name and additional details regarding the youth — including the extent of his injuries — have not been released.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and the youth was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
