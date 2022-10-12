CADILLAC — Ready for round three?
The city of Cadillac recently announced that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is accepting applications for round three of the Match on Main grant program
According to the MEDC website, the focus of Match on Main is to support businesses as they seek to launch and grow on main street.
Two local businesses — Eagle Eye Coffee Roasters and Simply Delightful — previously received this $25,000 grant, one in each round. The city of Cadillac is hopeful that another local business will be chosen this round.
Businesses must be located within the DDA district to qualify for this grant. A full list of qualifications for this grant are available at the city of Cadillac website, www.cadillac-mi.net and the Municipal Complex at 200 N. Lake St.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24. Completed applications must be returned to the Cadillac Municipal Complex. Applications are currently available at the city of Cadillac website and the municipal complex.
Contact the city of Cadillac Community Development Department at (231) 779-7329 or email apluger@cadillac-mi.net for additional information.
