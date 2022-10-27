CADILLAC — Cold biting winds and sporadic droplets of rain didn’t slow down the trick or treaters thronging Downtown Cadillac on Wednesday.
Business owners along several blocks participated in Mitchell Street Halloween Trick or Treat, passing out candy and other goodies to the kids, who were dressed up in all manner of costumes.
And it wasn’t just the kids who got in on the fun — many of the parents also dressed up, sometimes coordinating their outfits with the kids. One such family was Nate and Esperanza Treece, who were dressed up as Dorothy and the Scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz, while their 13-month-old son, Noah, was dressed up as the Cowardly Lion.
As part of this year’s event, participants were invited to submit pictures of their costumes to be judged in a contest. The submissions for best kids costume and best business costume will be posted on the Downtown Cadillac Facebook page from Oct. 27-30. During that time, people can vote for their favorites. Costume winners will receive a gift basket with goodies from a number of downtown businesses.
