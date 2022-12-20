CADILLAC — Shoppers will have the opportunity to stretch their holiday budget this week, when Downtown Dollars will go up for sale on the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce website.
On Wednesday at 10 a.m., the chamber is hosting the online Buy One Get One at Half Off for Downtown Dollars (up to $100). If you buy $100 in Downtown Dollars, you walk away with $150 worth of Downtown Dollars. According to a chamber press release, this opportunity is thanks to Match on Match sponsors — DTE, Consumers Energy, the Cadillac Area Beer Festival and the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau.
“In the last two years, Match on Match generated $40,000 in Downtown Dollar sales to support downtown shopping when our businesses need it most,” said Caitlyn Stark, President of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are incredibly proud not only of our high redemption rate, but also of our businesses, as they’re the ones who make this program such a great benefit.”
Downtown Dollars are $10 or $25 gift certificates that can be used at Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce member locations in downtown Cadillac. Names of participating businesses are printed on the back of the dollars. These gift certificates can be purchased year-round at cost at Horizon Books of Cadillac.
Check out the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and website for the link to shop on Wednesday morning. (Link will not be available beforehand).
Buy One Get One at Half Off for Downtown Dollars will be available on a first come, first served basis. One order per household. Pick up is at the chamber on Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. unless other arrangements are made.
The past two years of the program have been 100% matched, but this year the chamber didn’t get the same amount of grant funding for the program. The chamber hopes to increase the match amount for the 2023 season. If anyone wants to be involved in this match for the December 2023 season, opportunities will be posted in January.
