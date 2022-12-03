CADILLAC — What used to be a bustling cul-de-sac of administrative offices, retailers and community organizations is now a living time capsule of Cadillac through the 20th century.
When you pass the threshold of 109 S. Mitchell St., or as it’s known today, Charming North, you’re met with a scene of boutique home decor and curated clothing items. If you take a closer look, you’ll find that the shop is embedded with hints of a Cadillac from decades past.
As an avid lover of local history, Charming North Owner Ashley Clark had an inkling as to what hid beyond the walls of her storefront. It wasn’t until she and her husband Ted made plans to purchase their unit, and the adjoining units of 105 and 107 S. Mitchell St., that they had the chance to explore portions of the building that remain untouched since the mid- to late 1900s.
According to information gathered by the Wexford County Historical Society, the units of 109 and 107 S. Mitchell St. were constructed in 1897 by a Dr. Wardell and were known as the Granite Block. In its original condition, the two storefronts housed on the building’s lower level were supported by columns of Deer Island pink granite, and the second story was made up of New York brown stone. The unit of 105 S. Mitchell St. was added on decades later.
Though the Granite Block’s facade has drastically changed over the course of 125 years, parts of its interior have either been preserved or seen only minor renovation. The building’s three levels — basement, first floor and second floor — each with their own unique history, stand as a reminder that Mitchell Street was always alive with patrons, business owners and service providers.
It seems that 107 S. Mitchell St. has been destined to remain a clothing retailer, regardless of ownership. Prior to Clark’s purchase of the unit, it was owned by Rick and Tammy Grant, who operated R.J. Grants from 1997 to 2021. The Grants purchased the building from the city of Cadillac after taking over Brown’s Men’s Wear from owner Lee Brown.
At the time, the structure was known as the H.L. Green complex, named after the five and dime retail chain, which resided in the building between the 1940s and early 1990s.
Based on historical images of the Granite Block after its construction, it appears to have held a clothing store back then as well, with a neighboring drug store in the unit of 109 S. Mitchell St.
When Clark first delved into the building’s second story, she said it felt like the space was frozen in time. Almost nothing had been touched since the 1970s when the floor was undergoing renovations that were never made complete.
Across its many years of activity, the second floor was home to dentists, doctors, attorneys, a photographer, a lumber company, the Wexford County Deputy’s Association and Michigan Claims Service.
The architecture as it stands today is a collaboration of design elements from multiple eras. Clark said the second floor woodwork is original, as are the granite slabs lining the lower half of the walls, but the splashes of foxhunt wallpaper and slatted wood paneling are more akin to the styles of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.
There are a few old sinks and toilets that are still left standing, and some artifacts from former businesses, including a box of old dental molds. Without any working electricity, some corners of the space can only be seen with a flashlight. Others are illuminated by the few windows that haven’t been boarded up.
At present, the building’s basement is mostly storage for the hundreds of mannequins, advertisements overstock and personal items of previous owners, but at the turn of the century, it was a barbershop and athletic club.
Other than the worn out brown and white tiled floor and the bare bones of what used to be lockers, there are few signs that the room had ever been occupied. The old street entrance to the shop has been erased with an archway of gray brick that was added during the construction of H.L. Greens.
Clark intends to maintain the basement level at its current condition, because it’s home to a myriad of artifacts that she’d like to display in both Charming North and the R.J. Grants unit (soon to be assumed by the Charming North brand). She hopes to someday restore the second floor to its former glory, offering it as a spot for small businesses to get their start without having to invest in real estate.
“I would really like to keep as much of the character and the details as possible, with the marble on the walls, and the transom windows, and the heavy wood doors and moldings,” she said. “Keep the bones of it there and just restore what we can.”
In an effort to retain a sense of nostalgia for patrons who are local to the area, love history or remember visiting former storefronts themselves, Clark has displayed a series of retro ads from businesses around the Cadillac region and those from staple chains, like Levi’s. She’s even framed and hung a few squares of the foxhunt wallpaper from the second floor.
“I really like historical things and vintage things, because it kind of ties us to the past, simpler times,” she said. “And so just getting to display all of it, not just for ourselves, but for the community too, it’s keeping Cadillac history alive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.