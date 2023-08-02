Downtown to be closed to traffic Saturday for Mitchell Street Market Block Party

CADILLAC — Rarely can a person or family leisurely stroll down the middle of Mitchell Street.
Such an opportunity will present itself this Saturday, when Mitchell Street from Cass to Nelson streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Mitchell Street Market Block Party.
Instead of vehicles, the street will be filled with a variety of activities, including “touch a truck,” shopping, bounce houses, live entertainment, food trucks and kids games. The theme of the event will be “through the decades.”
Cadillac Downtown Development Authority Board Chairman Steve Barnes said the event was brainstormed by a group of area retailers that were looking for a way to replace sidewalk sales, which over the years have become less effective at drawing in the public.
Barnes said they tried the event out for the first time last year and based on its success, they decided to bring it back for 2023 and make it even bigger.
Despite not having time to close the street for last year’s event, Barnes said they did triple the amount of sales at his downtown business, Simply Delightful — an outcome that other businesses experienced, as well.
“Everyone saw good results,” said Barnes, who added that events that fill downtown with foot traffic are essential to area businesses and could make the difference between a good season and a bad one.
“It makes a huge difference to have an event or two like this every year,” Barnes said.
With the street being closed to vehicle traffic this year, Barnes said the hope is that it will draw in even more people and become an annual community gathering and showcase of area businesses.
“We’re trying to fill the street,” Barnes said.
Anyone with questions about the upcoming Block Party can send a message to the Downtown Cadillac Facebook page.
