Downtown trick-or-treating returning to Cadillac Oct. 27; movie in the park afterward

CADILLAC — Organizers hope to make up for the COVID-related cancellation of Halloween Downtown last year by beefing up this year’s event.
The Downtown Cadillac Association and Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event, which invites trick-or-treaters to downtown Cadillac on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Businesses and other organizations will be handing out candy and treats to youngsters from 4 to 6 p.m.
Bethany Miller, with the chamber, said after trick-or-treating, attendees will be invited to watch the PG-rated movie “Hocus Pocus” on the projector screen at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion. The movie is slated to begin around 6 p.m. but Miller said the exact start time will depend on when darkness begins to fall.
Miller said those who plan to watch the movie may want to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Chico’s Taco House and Primos BBQ will have food trucks set up on Lake Street during the event.
This year’s event also will include best-dressed business and best-dressed family/group contests. Business photos will be posted on the chamber and DCA Facebook pages.
Family and group photos must be taken in front of a downtown business and posted on the chamber or DCA Facebook pages with the hashtag #downtowncaddyhalloween. Online voting will take place from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.
Those who make a purchase over $25 at a downtown business between 4 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 will be entered into a prize drawing if they send a picture of their receipt to info@cadillac.org.
Turnout at past events hovered around 2,000 trick-or-treaters, in addition to parents and other adults.
Businesses and organizations that don’t have a brick-and-mortar location downtown can still set up a booth. Anyone interested in doing so should contact the chamber at (231) 775-9776 by next Tuesday.
Miller said due to high candy costs, they’re accepting donations from the community to give out during the event. Candy donations can be dropped off at the chamber office at 222 N. Lake St.
