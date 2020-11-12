Dozens more COVID-19 cases in local counties on Thursday

CADILLAC — The surge of new COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday and Tuesday as every county in the Cadillac News coverage area added multiple new cases.
District Health Department No. 10 did not update numbers on Wednesday due to the Veteran's Day holiday. However, the state of Michigan did.
The Cadillac News usually relies on the local health departments' data because the department verifies the county of residence.
State data on Wednesday, however, indicated that Wexford County may have added 10 new cases since Tuesday, reaching 290 total; Missaukee County added six, reaching 151, and Lake County added three, reaching 101.
Central Michigan District Health Department did update numbers on Wednesday, showing an increase of 17 cases in Osceola County, which has reached 274 total COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties added more than three dozen cases among the four counties.
Wexford County added 20 new cases confirmed by diagnostic testing. Osceola added nine; Missaukee 7 and Lake, three.
The numbers reported above are confirmed cases that have been verified through diagnostic testing. Still more people are considered "probable" cases because they have symptoms and are known to have been exposed to the virus.
The escalating case numbers have resulted in closures of several local schools; the Cadillac area Chamber of Commerce also announced that staff would be working remotely.
"The COVID-19 cases in the area are rising at an alarming rate. After consultation with health officials, the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce office will be closed beginning tomorrow (November 11, 2020), and the staff will be working from home until further notice. This move will in no way interfere with the scope and flow of Chamber business but, will ensure our staff stay as safe as possible during this upsurge," the Chamber announced in an email Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Spectrum Health announced that, beginning Thursday, all Spectrum Hospitals would enact visitor resrictions due to the surge in cases.
The restriction applies to the hospital in Reed City.
"Adult patients are allowed no family members or visitors, unless they have cognitive impairment or need significant assistance with the activities of daily living. Those with exceptions must have the same visitor during their entire stay," a Spectrum Health news release states.
Exceptions include surgical, emergency and obstetrical patients, though they will be limited to just one visitor. Pediatric emergency room and hospital patients may have two adult visitors, though pediatric outpatients and pediatric radiology patients will belimited to one.
Statewide COVID-19 cases continued rapidly accelerating on Tuesday and Wednesay, adding more than 6,000 cases on each day, reaching 229,285 since the pandemic began. Deaths reached 7,766.
