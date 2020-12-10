Dozens of COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CADILLAC — There were no new local COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday in the Cadillac News coverage area.
But there were nearly 50 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in the four counties that are within the newspaper's coverage area.
Wexford County had 16 new cases, reaching a pandemic total of 765 cases. Confirmed cases are those that have been verified by a diagnostic test. Probable cases, of which Wexford County has had 35, are people that have symptoms and contact with a confirmed case but have not tesed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. There have been 13 COVID-19 deaths in Wexford County.
The Cadillac zip code continues to dominate the case numbers in Wexford County, with 563 cases in zip code 49601; there are another nine cases in the same zip code within Missaukee County.
Osceola County added 15 new cases on Wednesday. The county has had just under 600 cases since the pandemic began, at 598. There have been 11 COVID-19 deaths in Osceola County. The Reed City zip code, 49677, has had the most cases within Osceola County, at 177, while Evart (49631) has had 122. Every Osceola County zip code has been touched by COVID-19, with all communities experiencing experiencing double-digits of cases since the pandemic began.
Missaukee County added 10 cases on Wednesday, reaching a pandemic total of 331, with 22 probable cases and seven deaths. Every zip code in Osceola County has had a reportable number of cases (five or more). Lake City, the 49651 zip code, has had 175 cases, while McBain (49657) has had 93.
Lake County reached 238 cases on Wednesday after adding seven new cases. Probable cases remained at five and deaths remained at six. Within the Cadillac News coverage area of Lake County, the Luther zip code has had 36 cases.
Munson Cadillac Hospital saw one additional patient hospitalized and positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, reaching 16.
Statewide, there were 75 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, reaching 10,213 since the pandemic began. There have been 415,200 cases in Michigan; 4,905 were new since Tuesday.
