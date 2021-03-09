Dozens of COVID cases added over weekend as rate ticks up

CADILLAC — The coronavirus positivity rate in the Cadillac News coverage area is climbing.
On Friday, it looked like the positivity rate for the week ending March 6 would be 6.2% among the four counties in the newspaper's coverage area.
But by Monday, as the data for the rest of the week rolled in, the positivity rate among the four counties climbed half a percent, reaching 6.8%; meaning 6.8% of the tests for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, came back positive for residents of the four counties.
It was the first time in more than a month that the positivity rate climbed among local counties. For the week that ends March 13, the rate so far is 9.5%, though that is based only on Sunday's test results.
Every local county added new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and on Monday, with Wexford County adding 20 cases and reaching a pandemic total of 1,388. Missaukee County added 14 and reached 674. Lake County added two and reached 350. Lake County also added a new probable case, for a pandemic total of 20 probable but unconfirmed COVID-19 cases.
Osceola County added seven cases and reached a pandemic total of 938.
Statewide cases reached 598,014 on Monday. Deaths were at 15,670. There were no new local deaths in the newspaper's coverage area over the weekend.
